Karnataka sets record in hydropower generation as KPCL produces 15,509 million units

Bengaluru: State-run Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) has achieved a record-breaking hydropower generation of 15,509 million units during the financial year 2025–26, marking the highest output in its history.

Karnataka Energy Minister K. J. George on Friday attributed the record performance to good rainfall and efficient maintenance of power stations. He praised the efforts of KPCL’s Managing Director, officers and staff for achieving the milestone.

The achievement surpasses the previous record of 13,853 million units generated in 2024–25. The milestone comes as Karnataka continues to rank among the leading states in hydropower generation, with an installed capacity of 3.63 gigawatts, according to official data.

According to the statement, the total generation was recorded across multiple river basins and projects, including four stations each in the Sharavathi and Kali valleys, two each in the Varahi and Cauvery valleys, and one each in the Krishna and Tungabhadra river systems.

KPCL Managing Director and Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Gaurav Gupta said the corporation has consistently worked to meet the state’s power demand. He highlighted that even some of the oldest hydropower stations, including Shivanasamudra, Shimsha and Sharavathi, along with the Mahatma Gandhi Hydel Power Station at Jog Falls, have performed strongly due to improved maintenance practices.

The Sharavathi and Varahi valley power stations together generated 8,696 million units, setting another record during the year. The Sharavathi valley exceeded its target of 4,800 million units by generating 5,642 million units, while the Mahatma Gandhi Hydel Power Station at Jog Falls produced 643 million units against a target of 549 million units.

The Varahi Hydroelectric Project recorded a significant jump, generating 1,599 million units against a target of 1,060 million units. Other projects, including Bhadra, Shimsha and Mani Dam, also exceeded their respective targets.

Several individual stations achieved record production levels. The Mahatma Gandhi station at Jog Falls surpassed its previous record of 550 million units to generate 643 million units. The Gerusoppa project recorded 644 million units, slightly above its earlier peak, while the Varahi project set a new high of 1,599 million units.