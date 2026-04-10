Hindi exclusion row: Karnataka HC dismisses PIL, imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court bench, led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha, dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in connection with the Hindi exclusion row involving the Karnataka government and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners.

The PIL was filed against a statement made by the Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on how third language subjects, including Hindi, will not be considered for evaluation in the Class 10 board exams.

The petition was filed by Bengaluru residents H.N. Chandana and S. Venkatesh.

The petitioners alleged that the state government’s sudden announcement while examinations are ongoing has created uncertainty among lakhs of students in Karnataka.

They said that this decision violates the rights to equality and education guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The counsel representing petitioner Chandana submitted that the State Education Minister’s statement indicated that Hindi was being done away with, which may not be a correct view.

A division bench led by the Chief Justice Bakhru criticised the petition, saying it was based on a controversial issue and public opinions rather than any clear statement by the state government.

The Chief Justice said that the case was filed over just a few words reported in a newspaper and not on any official statement.

The bench said there was no actual announcement that Hindi would be removed, and described the petition as a ‘publicity interest litigation’ rather than a genuine public interest case.

Initially, the court imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner.

However, after hearing further arguments, the bench increased the penalty to Rs 1 lakh.

Although pro-Kannada organisations welcomed the state government’s decision to award grades instead of marks for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) third language examination, it faced opposition from several quarters, including some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Amid the controversy, the Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot himself intervened and wrote a letter to the State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, asking the state government to reconsider its decision.

The Chairperson of the State Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has also written to the state government regarding the matter underlining the importance of Hindi.