Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain celebrates Eid with pomp

Bahrain: The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain held its Eid function with pomp and vigour. It was a packed hall thanks to the efforts of the members who encouraged their children to participate despite their busy schedule for the highlight of the evening, the Aaja Nachle dance competition. Two groups of 24 children entertained for a full 2-hour session as they mesmerized the crowd with their acrobatic and synchronised moves. The judges for the evening Ms Kartika Balachandran and Ms Anjali Gussani had a real task at hand to pick the winners from the immense talent that was evident at the event. The judges acknowledged the fact that due to the tough competition, it was only a few points that separated the winners and the rest.

The runners-up in the junior category were the Tiny Tots:

Rheya D’Souza, Michelle Monteiro and Heona D’Almeida.

The winners in this group were a team who called themselves the Darlings:

Natasha Menezes, Alvia D’Souza and Annora D’Mello.

The senior category runners-up were the Indian Naris:

Delisha Fernandes, Sharlene Sequeira and Clarissa Pinto.

The eventual title went to the team who prefer to be known as the Desi girls:

1. Crystal Maria D’Souza, Sweeta Corda and Reshel Linn D’Souza

Both the winners and runners were awarded medals and gifts from the club.

A sumptuous dinner consisting mainly of Mangalorean delicacies like chicken sukka and gherkins with grams were the catering services provided by Dennis D’Sa of Mysore Bhavan. Mysore Bhavan very generously offered to sponsor the runners-up gifts.

The DJs of the evening Allwyn and his upcoming budding DJ daughter Ashlin kept the cheerful Eid crowd on their toes with Bollywood tracks and some Baila foot-tapping beats.

Photography was provided by Clarence D’Souza who took up a new role for the event.

The President thanked the members for their active participation and looked forward to this support for the future.