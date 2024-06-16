Samanvaya Inter-Religious Dialogue Committee, Thottam holds Unique programme ‘Old Roots and New Branches’

Udupi: A unique programme called “Old Roots and New Branches” was organized by the Samanvaya Inter-Religious Dialogue Committee of Thottam on June 16. Under this program, Umbrellas and Bedsheets were distributed to about 180 needy senior citizens of all faiths of the locality.

The guests on the Dais were, the honorary President Fr Denis D’Sa, the President of the Samanvaya Inter-Religious Committee Mr Ramesh Thingalaya, the Chief Guest and the speaker of the day Prof. Hilda Rodrigues, Rev. Edwin Joseph, Pastor, CSI Ebenezer Church, Malpe, the Vice Presidents of the Committee Mr Nakwa Yahya, Mr Agnel Fernandes, Mr Gladson, the PRO of the Committee Mr Vinod, two senior most citizens of the day Mrs Lalitha Acharthy and Mr Nelson Anchan, Secretary Mr Leslie Arouza and others.

In his opening remarks, Fr Denis D’Sa said that the purpose behind this programme is to promote and foster unity and harmony among people of all faiths. He said it is heartening to see around 300 senior citizens of all faiths coming under one roof not just to benefit from the program but to express their solidarity and cooperation to the initiative taken by the Inter-religious Committee in promoting peace and unity around the vicinity. He also gave some tips to the senior citizens on how to spend their retirement or the rest of their lives. He said that laughter is the best medicine for all illnesses. He said that despite all the challenges of life, be it regarding health, relationships with family members, or any other, they should be positive towards life. He told the senior citizens that they are the old roots that can sustain the tree called Family, through their experience, wisdom, and values. They form a strong support to the younger members of the family in shaping their personality.

He invited the seniors to win over the young children with their pleasant and appreciative talks and their prayers and good wishes to them. He also told them not to brood over their health issues all the time because that would demotivate others and themselves. Rather they should come out of their houses and interact with the people from the neighbourhood, talk positive things about life, join some associations like the senior citizen’s club, go for walks, read some newspapers and watch TV serials, etc. Control over food, a healthy diet, and regular health checkups are the keys to maintaining good health. He also told them that they have to adjust to the signs of the time, and not all the time, quote their good old stories to the youngsters and grandchildren. He wished them good health.

Prof. Hilda Rodrigues, the resource person speaking from her experience said that they should be grateful to God for their long life and fairly good health. Every day is a bonus from God and therefore we must express our gratitude to God every day in our places of worship or at home. We must accept the reality of our old age and always have a positive frame of mind. As far as possible, enjoy the rest of the days of your life by wearing a smile all the time, eating the food offered by the family, going for a walk, picnic, etc. She also said that instead of transferring all their money and belongings to their children, they should prudently retain something for themselves which would avoid fights and ill feelings in the family. Addressing the women present, she said that they should not neglect their health and healthcare. They must go for regular health checkups which would avoid a lot of health complications.

The sponsors were felicitated for their generosity. An umbrella and a bedsheet each were distributed to about 180 senior citizens from all walks of life and faiths.

The president of the committee Mr Ramesh Thingalaya welcomed the gathering. The secretary Mr Leslie Arouza, delivered the vote of thanks and Mr Prasad compered the programme.