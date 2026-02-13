Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain Hosts Elegant and Jubilant Valentine’s Day Celebration

Manama, Bahrain: The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain recently hosted a sophisticated and vibrant Valentine’s Day celebration for its members on Thursday, February 12th. The evening seamlessly blended athletic recognition, romantic pageantry, and cultural tradition, creating a multifaceted gala that resonated with attendees.

The festivities commenced with a formal ceremony recognizing the achievements of the club’s athletes. Trophies were presented to the victors of the recently concluded sports event, acknowledging their dedication and prowess. This spirit of excellence transitioned into a high-energy social atmosphere as the evening progressed.

The dance floor was inaugurated with a spirited Valentine Parade choreographed to the iconic strains of “Y Viva Espana.” The performance effectively galvanized the entire assembly, setting the stage for an evening of energetic revelry. DJ Annika maintained the momentum with a curated selection of contemporary rhythmic tracks, ensuring a kinetic atmosphere that resonated with the enthusiastic crowd.

The undisputed centerpiece of the gala was the “Jodi No.1” contest. This event invited couples to traverse the ramp with grace and poise, manifesting the profound emotion of love through elegant presentation. The high caliber of contestants presented a formidable challenge to the adjudicators, Mrs. Sandhya D’Souza and Miss Gloria Christabelle D’Souza, who were tasked with selecting the most distinguished pairs. Ultimately, Joy and Nirmala D’Souza were crowned the winners, with Ajay and Sonia Lobo named runners-up.

The evening’s culinary offerings featured a decadent buffet provided by Dennis D’Sa of Mysore Bhavan, a perennial favorite within the Mangalorean community. As guests dined, the atmosphere was further enriched by Mr. Thomas Fernandes, who delivered soulful renditions of classic Hindi and Konkani compositions.

In a nod to the club’s rich heritage, the night featured a quintessential Baila session, a traditional staple of Mangalorean social gatherings that sparked a final wave of collective fervor. The event culminated in a final prize distribution for the “Jodi No.1” winners, concluding after an encore of spirited dancing from the jubilant membership. The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain’s Valentine’s Day celebration proved to be a resounding success, leaving attendees with cherished memories of an evening filled with elegance, jubilation, and community celebration.