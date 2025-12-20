Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain Hosts Festive Christmas Gala for Members

Manama, Bahrain: The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain hosted a Christmas Gala for its members on Thursday, December 18th, providing an evening of festive celebration, spirited dancing, and community camaraderie.

The evening commenced with a nostalgic session of traditional Christmas carols, led by Freeda Sequeira and her ensemble. Their harmonious performance evoked the spirit of the season, setting a reverent and joyful tone for the event. Musical accompaniment for the vocalists was provided by Sherwin, a promising young organist, whose skillful playing added depth and richness to the carols.

The vocalists were supported by popular singers from the Mangalorean Club, Arun Fernandes and Thomas Fernandes, who, along with Jeevan D’Mello, formed a trio that provided harmonious back-up vocals.

A highlight of the evening for the younger attendees was the arrival of two Santa Clauses, who distributed goodies and Christmas gifts, eliciting squeals of delight and ensuring that the children received their annual dose of holiday cheer.

The gala also featured impressive performances from three dance groups. “The Shining Stars,” choreographed by Preetam Acharya, and “Dance Express,” led by Eunice D’Souza, showcased their choreographic talent. A third group presented a seamless blend of club members and their younger counterparts, highlighting the intergenerational spirit of the club.

Attendees were then invited to participate in a lively session of line dancing, grooving to popular tracks such as “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Shalalala,” creating a fun and interactive experience for all.

Following the dancing, a formal ceremony was held to honor the participants of a sports event conducted earlier in the month. Blue House was officially announced as the winner, and their captain, Thomas Fernandes, along with his teammates, were awarded the prestigious rolling trophy by Acting President Melvyn Dantis.

Dinner time entertainment included a captivating rendition of popular Hindi, Konkani, and Kannada songs by the trio of DJ Francis, Thomas Fernandes, and Raghu Bandhari, providing a diverse musical experience for the audience.

Following the sumptuous Christmas banquet, the festivities reached their grand finale with a vibrant musical showcase. The atmosphere was further elevated by the father-daughter duo of DJ Francis and DJ Jessica, who curated a rhythmic medley of Konkani and Bollywood hits that kept the attendees engaged on the dance floor until the early hours of the morning.

The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain’s Christmas Gala proved to be a resounding success, providing its members with a memorable evening of festive cheer, entertainment, and community bonding.