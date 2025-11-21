Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain Hosts Induction Ceremony and Welcome Dance

Manama, Bahrain: The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain convened on Thursday, November 20, 2025, to host its annual Induction Ceremony alongside a Welcome Dance, drawing a substantial gathering of approximately 150 attendees. The evening was marked by formal addresses, cultural performances, and engaging activities designed to foster a sense of community and camaraderie among its members.

Mr. Rajesh Prabhu, the Entertainment Secretary, addressed the assembly, outlining his commitment to delivering a diverse range of weekly programs. These initiatives are intended to cater to the varied interests of the membership, encompassing singing and dance competitions, as well as other premier entertainment events. Complementing this, Mr. Ajay Lobo, the Sports Secretary, detailed plans for an array of sporting activities, reinforcing the club’s dedication to promoting a holistic and active lifestyle.

The President of the Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain, Mr. Cletus Rodrigues, delivered an inaugural address expressing his gratitude to the members for their unwavering support since the club’s inception. He conveyed his confidence that this positive trend would persist in the years ahead. Mr. Rodrigues also affirmed his commitment to ensuring the club remains a family-oriented establishment, offering weekend programs and sporting events tailored for members of all ages.

The evening’s program included entertainment for the younger attendees, who were treated to a spirited game of passing the parcel. The Induction Ceremony was skillfully managed by Mr. Bertram Rego, a long-standing veteran of the club and an experienced Master of Ceremonies. Mr. Rego infused a sense of humor into his introduction of the newly elected committee, setting a positive and engaging tone for the proceedings.

A cultural highlight of the evening was a Mangalorean dance performance by the children of club members. The performance, set to popular Mangalorean dance numbers, was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience.

Following the dance, Mr. Rego conducted an interactive game, challenging members to capture selfies with four prominent personalities present in the hall. Prizes were awarded to those who submitted the best selfies, adding an element of friendly competition to the event.

A session of line dancing, featuring classic favorites such as “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Shalalala,” evoked nostalgic memories and encouraged participation from attendees of all ages.

Members were then treated to a complimentary Mangalorean dinner, providing a well-deserved respite after the energetic dance activities. The culinary offering was a testament to the club’s commitment to celebrating and sharing its cultural heritage.

The program officially concluded in the early morning hours of November 21st, following an extended period of energetic dancing fueled by Bollywood tracks spun by DJ Alwyn. The event served as a successful platform for fostering community bonds and celebrating the spirit of the Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain.