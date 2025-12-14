Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain Inaugurates Annual Sports Meet with Grandeur

BAHRAIN: The Karnataka Social Club (KSC) – Bahrain commenced its Annual Sports Meet on Friday, December 12th, at the expansive Al Najma Club grounds in Bahrain. The event was marked by impressive displays of athleticism and sportsmanship, drawing enthusiastic participation from members and spectators alike.

The inauguration began with a vibrant march past, showcasing the talents of the red, blue, green, and yellow houses. Each team presented a unique and spirited display, earning initial points based on the quality and creativity of their performance.

Following the march past, President Cletus Rodrigues delivered a keynote address, emphasising the importance of team collaboration and respectful sportsmanship in competitive environments. His words resonated with the participants, setting a positive tone for the day’s events.

Sports Secretary Ajaj Lobo led the oath-taking ceremony, reaffirming the commitment of all participants to fair play and ethical conduct. With the formalities concluded, the sports agenda commenced with a series of games designed for children, followed by more challenging track and field events for adults.

Athletic events such as “Cock Fight” and “Shot Put,” catering to both ladies and gentlemen, garnered enthusiastic applause and appreciation from the assembled spectators. The competitive spirit was palpable as participants strived for excellence in their respective events.

The highlight of the meet was the Tug of War, a robust contest featuring intense rivalry between the four houses. The event showcased strength, strategy, and teamwork, captivating the audience with its raw energy.

The Annual Sports Meet culminated with a presentation ceremony, where distinguished winners were awarded medals in recognition of their achievements. The event concluded precisely as scheduled, with a sudden downpour adding a poetic touch, likened to a shower of blessings from above. The KSC-Bahrain’s Annual Sports Meet served as a testament to the club’s commitment to fostering community spirit, promoting physical fitness, and celebrating the values of sportsmanship.