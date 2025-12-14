Expert Ease 2025: Advanced Faculty Development Programme Concludes at A.J. Hospital & Research Centre

Mangaluru: A two-day Advanced Faculty Development Programme (FDP) centred on “Innovative Pedagogic Strategies for Effective Teaching – Engage | Innovate | Transform” concluded on Friday, November 29th, at the A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, Kuntikana, Mangaluru. The programme, titled Expert Ease 2025, was organised by the A.J. Institute of Hospital Management in collaboration with A.J. Hospital & Research Centre.

The inaugural ceremony, held on Thursday, November 28th, commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Dr Rashmi Jain, Professor of Ophthalmology at Yenepoya Medical College, officiated as the Chief Guest. Dr Sunitha Saldanha, Dean of YFAHP and Professor & Head of Hospital Administration, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), served as the Guest of Honour, commending the initiative for its focus on pedagogical advancement.

In her address, Dr Jain lauded the participating educators for demonstrating a commitment to continuous professional development, enabling them to provide students with valuable and impactful learning experiences.

The inauguration was attended by key figures from A.J. Hospital & Research Centre and associated institutions, including Dr Prashanth Marla K, Medical Director; Dr Amitha P. Marla, Director – Medical Administration; Mrs Vijaya P, Principal, A.J. Institute of Hospital Management; and Mrs Averil Rebello, Associate Professor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

Over the course of the two days, the FDP featured seven expert resource persons who conducted sessions on a range of contemporary teaching methodologies. These included AI-driven teaching tools, gamification techniques, smart assessment strategies, flipped classroom pedagogy, microteaching approaches, OSCE/OSPE frameworks for clinical skills assessment, and reflective teaching practices. Each session integrated theoretical knowledge with practical application, equipping participants with concrete methods to enhance classroom engagement and overall teaching effectiveness.

The programme garnered significant interest, attracting faculty members from a wide geographical area encompassing Mangaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga, and Goa. Participants represented diverse disciplines such as Ayurveda, Allied Health Sciences, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Hospital Administration, and Management Studies. Delegates from a total of 19 institutions participated, underscoring a shared dedication to improving teaching and learning practices and fostering academic excellence. The FDP served as a platform for educators to exchange ideas, explore innovative strategies, and reinforce their commitment to providing high-quality education in their respective fields.