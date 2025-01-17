Karnataka Sports Meet: Kayaking Competition held at Madisalu River in Heroor

Udupi: At the Karnataka Sports Meet 2025, which began today in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, Samara A. Chako, a national athlete from Bengaluru, won four gold medals in the women’s kayaking events, setting a new record.

Samara, who is training to represent Karnataka in kayaking at the National Sports Meet scheduled to take place from January 28 in North India, won all four events she participated in. She won the 500m K-1 single event with a timing of 2:50 minutes, leaving her competitors far behind.

In the 500m K-2 double event, Samara and her partner Harini S. won with a timing of 2:45 minutes. Bengaluru Rural’s M. Tejashri and Adwita Tanwani won the silver medal with a timing of 2:56 minutes, while Mangaluru’s Abhyatha A. and Avya B. Manu won the bronze medal with a timing of 3:05 minutes.

In the 200m K-1 single event, Samara won her third gold medal with a timing of 1:18 minutes. Harini S. from Bengaluru Rural won the silver medal with a timing of 1:32 minutes, while Chitradurga’s Aadyakumari Pala won the bronze medal with a timing of 1:35 minutes.

In the 200m K-2 double event, Samara and Harini S. won with a timing of 1:24 minutes. Bengaluru Rural’s M. Tejashri and Adwita Tanwani won the silver medal with a timing of 1:32 minutes, while Mangaluru’s Abhyatha A. and Avya B. Manu won the bronze medal with a timing of 1:35 minutes.

The winners were awarded medals by Karnataka Olympic Association’s joint secretary Shivananda and Karnataka Kayaking and Canoeing Association’s secretary Capt. Dilip Kumar.

Tomorrow’s events include the men’s 200m and 500m K-1 and K-2 kayaking events, which were postponed from being held today due to the inauguration ceremony. Additionally, the 200m and 500m 10+2 mixed dragon boat events are also scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Samara Chako from Bengaluru won the first Gold Medal in the 3rd Karnataka Sports Meet

Samara Chako, a 19-year-old student from Bengaluru, made history by winning the first gold medal at the 3rd Karnataka Sports Meet, which began in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Despite 631 gold medals being up for grabs, Samara had the distinction of winning the first medal.

Samara, a student of BBMP, has been actively participating in water sports for the past two years and has now qualified to compete in the senior category. Having already represented the country in the junior category, she is now gearing up to represent Karnataka in the women’s kayaking K-1 event at the 38th National Sports Meet, scheduled to take place in Uttarakhand from January 28.

When asked why she chose kayaking, Samara replied that the sport offers excellent opportunities for women to excel, both nationally and internationally. She expressed her enthusiasm for the sport, stating that she has been training for two years, with the first year focusing on balancing and the second year on intense practice.

Samara, who has been training at the YMCA in Bengaluru and recently in Udupi, aims to represent the country in the Asian Games and eventually qualify for the Olympics. With her impressive start at the Karnataka Sports Meet, Samara is definitely one to watch in the world of kayaking.



