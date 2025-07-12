Karnataka Table Tennis State Ranking Tournament – Day 3 Highlights: Young Talents Shine in Mangalore

Mangalore: Day 3 of the Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament concluded successfully at the Father Mullers Indoor Stadium in Mangalore, showcasing a series of compelling matches across various categories. The day culminated in a prize distribution ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of the participating athletes.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Smt. S. Shanti, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA; Ms. Ashwini Kamath, Manager of Canara Highschool CBSE, Mangalore; Mrs. Ujwal Mallya, PRO of Canara Educational Institutions; and Mr. C Gunalan, Vice President of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Mr. Gunalan, the Chief Guest, lauded the tournament as one of the best-organized table tennis events he had witnessed. He commended the quality of the playing arena, the discipline exhibited by the participants, and the seamless execution of the matches, noting that these elements reflected excellence and professionalism.

Also in attendance were prominent members of the Karnataka Table Tennis Association (KTTA) and the Dakshina Kannada Table Tennis Association (DKTTA), who demonstrated their support and provided encouragement to the emerging talents.

The dignitaries extended their congratulations to the winners and all participants for their enthusiasm, discipline, and sportsmanship. They also praised the organizers for hosting a well-coordinated and successful event. Their presence added significant value to the occasion and served to further inspire the young players to pursue excellence in the sport.

The tournament is set to continue in the coming days, promising more intense matches and memorable moments as Karnataka’s finest young talents vie for top honors.

Day 3 Results:

Under 13 Girls

Winner: Sakshya Santhosh

Runner-up: Yuktha Harsha

Yuktha Harsha Second Runners-up: Rhea Hurtis & Aadhya M

Under 13 Boys

Winner: Siddhanth M

Runner-up: Satwik M

Satwik M Second Runners-up: Mohith Deepak Belavadi & Suchet C Dharennavar

Under 15 Girls

Winner: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav

Runner-up: Sakshya Santhosh

Sakshya Santhosh Second Runners-up: Raashi V Rao & Krisha P Karkera

Under 15 Boys

Winner: Tamoghna M

Runner-up: Siddhanth M

Siddhanth M Second Runners-up: Satwik M & Vedant Vashisht

Detailed Scorecards:

Event: Girls Under 13 Singles

Winner: Sakshya Santhosh Final: Sakshya Santhosh defeated Yuktha Harsha 11–8, 11–5, 11–5 Semi-Finals: Sakshya Santhosh defeated Rhea Hurtis 11–5, 11–5, 11–1 Yuktha Harsha defeated Aadhya M 11–6, 11–8, 6–11, 11–8 Quarter-Finals: Sakshya Santhosh defeated Lakshmi Aashritha 11–8, 15–13, 11–9 Rhea Hurtis defeated Mihika R Udupa 8–11, 11–9, 11–8, 12–10 Aadhya M defeated Krisha P Karkera 11–9, 11–5, 14–12 Yuktha Harsha defeated Vibha Tavakari 11–8, 15–13, 9–11, 11–7

Event: Girls Under 15 Singles

Winner: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav Final: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav defeated Sakshya Santhosh 11–6, 11–2, 11–3 Semi-Finals: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav defeated Raashi V Rao 7–11, 11–4, 11–5, 9–11, 11–6 Sakshya Santhosh defeated Krisha P Karkera 11–3, 11–7, 11–3 Quarter-Finals: Raashi V Rao defeated Yuktha Harsha 11–7, 11–5, 4–11, 11–5 Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav defeated Irene Anna Subhash 11–1, 11–5, 11–8 Krisha P Karkera defeated Mihika R Udupa 6–11, 11–2, 12–10, 11–7 Sakshya Santhosh defeated Lakshmi Aashritha 7–11, 11–2, 12–10, 11–9

Event: Boys Under 15 Singles

Winner: Tamoghna M Final: Tamoghna M defeated Siddhanth M 11–8, 11–7, 11–3 Semi-Finals: Tamoghna M defeated Satwik M 11–9, 6–11, 11–4, 11–7 Siddhanth M defeated Vedant Vashisht 11–6, 8–11, 14–12, 8–11, 11–5 Quarter-Finals: Tamoghna M defeated Reyansh Jalan 11–9, 11–8, 8–11, 11–6 Satwik M defeated Shriram Kiran 11–9, 11–8, 11–4 Siddhanth M defeated Pratham V Rao 11–3, 11–4, 11–8 Vedant Vashisht defeated Aadyot U 7–11, 11–7, 11–6, 11–7

Event: Boys Under 13 Singles