Karnataka Table Tennis State Ranking Tournament – Day 3 Highlights: Young Talents Shine in Mangalore
Mangalore: Day 3 of the Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament concluded successfully at the Father Mullers Indoor Stadium in Mangalore, showcasing a series of compelling matches across various categories. The day culminated in a prize distribution ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of the participating athletes.
The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Smt. S. Shanti, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA; Ms. Ashwini Kamath, Manager of Canara Highschool CBSE, Mangalore; Mrs. Ujwal Mallya, PRO of Canara Educational Institutions; and Mr. C Gunalan, Vice President of the Table Tennis Federation of India.
Mr. Gunalan, the Chief Guest, lauded the tournament as one of the best-organized table tennis events he had witnessed. He commended the quality of the playing arena, the discipline exhibited by the participants, and the seamless execution of the matches, noting that these elements reflected excellence and professionalism.
Also in attendance were prominent members of the Karnataka Table Tennis Association (KTTA) and the Dakshina Kannada Table Tennis Association (DKTTA), who demonstrated their support and provided encouragement to the emerging talents.
The dignitaries extended their congratulations to the winners and all participants for their enthusiasm, discipline, and sportsmanship. They also praised the organizers for hosting a well-coordinated and successful event. Their presence added significant value to the occasion and served to further inspire the young players to pursue excellence in the sport.
The tournament is set to continue in the coming days, promising more intense matches and memorable moments as Karnataka’s finest young talents vie for top honors.
Day 3 Results:
Under 13 Girls
- Winner: Sakshya Santhosh
- Runner-up: Yuktha Harsha
- Second Runners-up: Rhea Hurtis & Aadhya M
Under 13 Boys
- Winner: Siddhanth M
- Runner-up: Satwik M
- Second Runners-up: Mohith Deepak Belavadi & Suchet C Dharennavar
Under 15 Girls
- Winner: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav
- Runner-up: Sakshya Santhosh
- Second Runners-up: Raashi V Rao & Krisha P Karkera
Under 15 Boys
- Winner: Tamoghna M
- Runner-up: Siddhanth M
- Second Runners-up: Satwik M & Vedant Vashisht
Detailed Scorecards:
Event: Girls Under 13 Singles
- Winner: Sakshya Santhosh
- Final: Sakshya Santhosh defeated Yuktha Harsha 11–8, 11–5, 11–5
- Semi-Finals:
- Sakshya Santhosh defeated Rhea Hurtis 11–5, 11–5, 11–1
- Yuktha Harsha defeated Aadhya M 11–6, 11–8, 6–11, 11–8
- Quarter-Finals:
- Sakshya Santhosh defeated Lakshmi Aashritha 11–8, 15–13, 11–9
- Rhea Hurtis defeated Mihika R Udupa 8–11, 11–9, 11–8, 12–10
- Aadhya M defeated Krisha P Karkera 11–9, 11–5, 14–12
- Yuktha Harsha defeated Vibha Tavakari 11–8, 15–13, 9–11, 11–7
Event: Girls Under 15 Singles
- Winner: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav
- Final: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav defeated Sakshya Santhosh 11–6, 11–2, 11–3
- Semi-Finals:
- Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav defeated Raashi V Rao 7–11, 11–4, 11–5, 9–11, 11–6
- Sakshya Santhosh defeated Krisha P Karkera 11–3, 11–7, 11–3
- Quarter-Finals:
- Raashi V Rao defeated Yuktha Harsha 11–7, 11–5, 4–11, 11–5
- Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav defeated Irene Anna Subhash 11–1, 11–5, 11–8
- Krisha P Karkera defeated Mihika R Udupa 6–11, 11–2, 12–10, 11–7
- Sakshya Santhosh defeated Lakshmi Aashritha 7–11, 11–2, 12–10, 11–9
Event: Boys Under 15 Singles
- Winner: Tamoghna M
- Final: Tamoghna M defeated Siddhanth M 11–8, 11–7, 11–3
- Semi-Finals:
- Tamoghna M defeated Satwik M 11–9, 6–11, 11–4, 11–7
- Siddhanth M defeated Vedant Vashisht 11–6, 8–11, 14–12, 8–11, 11–5
- Quarter-Finals:
- Tamoghna M defeated Reyansh Jalan 11–9, 11–8, 8–11, 11–6
- Satwik M defeated Shriram Kiran 11–9, 11–8, 11–4
- Siddhanth M defeated Pratham V Rao 11–3, 11–4, 11–8
- Vedant Vashisht defeated Aadyot U 7–11, 11–7, 11–6, 11–7
Event: Boys Under 13 Singles
- Winner: Siddhanth M
- Final: Siddhanth M defeated Satwik M 11–9, 11–13, 11–4, 8–11, 11–9
- Semi-Finals:
- Satwik M defeated Mohith Deepak Belavadi 11–7, 16–14, 7–11, 8–11, 11–6
- Siddhanth M defeated Suchet C Dharennavar 11–5, 11–4, 11–7
- Quarter-Finals:
- Satwik M defeated Sharvil Karambelkar 11–9, 11–5, 14–12
- Mohith Deepak Belavadi defeated Arnav Mithun 9–11, 14–12, 11–6, 11–9
- Suchet C Dharennavar defeated CM Harshith 11–6, 8–11, 11–6, 11–6
- Siddhanth M defeated Riyansh Garg 11–7, 11–7, 12–10