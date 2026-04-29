‘Never seen such brutal ECI’: Sudip Bandyopadhyay confident of Trinamool crossing 250

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday criticised the conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during polling in West Bengal, while expressing confidence that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would return to power with a sweeping mandate.

Speaking on polling day, Bandyopadhyay said, “Two lakh forces have been deployed, out of 294, there have been tensions/problems reported in 8-10 constituencies…In this election, again Mamata Banerjee is coming back, we are not going to let Bengal be captured by Gujarati…”

He further added, “…I have been elected six times from Kolkata. I have never seen in my life such a brutal Election Commission… Still, Mamata will score crossing 250…”

Polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway across 142 constituencies, with tight security arrangements in place, including deployment of central forces and installation of CCTV cameras at polling stations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited multiple polling booths in South Kolkata as voting progressed. Authorities have implemented strict security measures, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and enhanced surveillance to ensure smooth polling.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister alleged that a Trinamool Congress worker was “beaten up” on Tuesday night. She further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to “forcefully rig” the elections, and accused election observers — whom she described as being brought from outside — of visiting police stations and “creating pressure”.

Mamata Banerjee even called the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) “gunda”, but rectified the same quickly. She accused the force of “assaulting” workers and leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

The allegations and counter-allegations come amid a high-stakes electoral battle in the state, with political tensions running high even as voters continue to cast their ballots across constituencies.