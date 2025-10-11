Karnataka: Three arrested for robbing Tamil Nadu’s police sub-inspector

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have cracked the case of a robbery targeting a police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Tamil Nadu Police department on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and arrested three persons, officials said on Saturday.

The incident was reported within the jurisdiction of Channapatna Rural Police Station in Bengaluru South district.

The arrested robbers have been identified as 30-year-old Syed Tanveer, 28-year-old Fairoz Pasha, and 32-year-old Tanveer Pasha.

PSI Shajin, attached to the Cherambadi police station in Tamil Nadu, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to police, the accused attacked PSI Shajin and his family members at Lambani Tandya near the Channapatna Bypass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Shajin, who was travelling in a car with his family, had stopped the vehicle to rest. The accused then threatened the family with knives and robbed them of a 16-gram gold chain, Rs 10,000 in cash, and two mobile phones before fleeing the spot.

Following the complaint, Channapatna Rural Police tracked down the accused using technology and arrested them. The police have also recovered a two-wheeler and weapons from the suspects. Investigations are underway to determine their involvement in other cases.

On September 12 this year, Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru had arrested three men who robbed a retired police officer of his gold ornaments at knife point. The accused were identified as Mohsin, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Salman, all from Bengaluru. The robbers looted gold ornaments worth about Rs 8 lakh from retired ACP Subbanna on September 1.

The incident had happened when Subbanna was on a morning walk neat the Hebbal veterinary hospital when the accused, with their faces covered, approached him. They threatened him with a knife and snatched his gold jewellery before fleeing.

Following the complaint by Subbanna, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them.