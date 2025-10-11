Swachh Mangaluru ‘Own-Up Kudla’ Wall Mural Cleaning Drive

Mangaluru: Under the joint auspices of Ramakrishna Mission and Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, a wall mural cleaning drive was organized with the cooperation of students from University College, Hampankatta, Mangaluru. The activity covered the stretch of wall murals from the main gate of the college up to Wenlock Hospital.

The program was flagged off by C. Ganapathi, Principal of the College, and Gopalakrishna Bhat, a senior Swachh Mangaluru volunteer, by waving the green flag. Suresh Kumbhasi, NSS Unit Coordinator, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking later, the Principal appreciated the continuous service activities of Swachh Mangaluru Foundation and said, “Cleanliness is not just a duty—it is also a reflection of our inner culture.”

Students, under the guidance of senior volunteers Kamalaksha Pai, Shivaram, and Sunanda Shivaram, enthusiastically participated in cleaning the wall murals and removing posters stuck on pedestrian railings.

During the drive, weeds and overgrown plants around Clock Tower were trimmed, and waste accumulated in the nearby fountain pool was cleared through dedicated voluntary work.

This activity was successfully conducted as part of Swachh Mangaluru Foundation’s “Own-Up Kudla” initiative.