Karnataka to See Development of 65 Railway Stations Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, has announced a significant infrastructure development initiative in Karnataka, with 65 railway stations slated for upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,650 crore, aims to modernize railway infrastructure across the state.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Udupi Indrali Railway Overbridge on National Highway 169A, a project completed at a cost of Rs 14 crore through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways after a seven-year delay. Minister Somanna used the occasion to highlight the central government’s commitment to improving rail and road infrastructure in Karnataka.

According to Minister Somanna, work on 16 of the 65 stations is already complete. The Amrit Bharat scheme encompasses railway stations from Mangalore Junction to Karwar, including the Udupi station itself. He also addressed the completion of pending projects from the UPA government era, which required an investment of Rs 49,000 crore.

Further development plans include upgrades to railway stations in Chikkamagaluru, Arasikere, and Tumakuru. Minister Somanna also addressed proposals for new railway connectivity between Udupi-Karkala-Dharmasthala-Subrahmanya, stating that requests from local legislators would be carefully reviewed.

The Minister assured that electrification work on the Bengaluru to Sakleshpur route, which currently sees trains taking over two hours to cover the final 40 km of the ghat section, is expected to be completed within a month. This development promises to significantly reduce travel time on this route.

Regarding the proposed renaming of Udupi railway station to Sri Krishna Railway Station, Minister Somanna stated that the state government’s opinion has been sought and that the official renaming will proceed upon receiving approval.

Minister Somanna emphasized the central government’s financial support for Karnataka, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government, the state has received Rs 1,76,525 crore over the past 11 years, a figure significantly higher than allocations during the UPA regime. He also noted the doubling of the state’s national highway network from 5,000 km to 10,000 km. He highlighted that projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore are currently underway in the coastal region, many of which are overseen by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Ministry of Road Transport. Minister Somanna also voiced criticism of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly creating disputes regarding the Centre’s share in projects.

MP Kote Srinivas Poojary commented on the Udupi Indrali Railway Overbridge project, recalling that it had been under discussion for six to seven years. He noted the unusual step of filing FIRs against NHAI officials to expedite the project.

Local MLA Yashpal Suvarna expressed gratitude to Minister Somanna for supporting the proposal to rename Udupi railway station as Sri Krishna Railway Station and credited criticisms and protests regarding the construction process with motivating officials to expedite the work.

The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including MLAs Sunil Kumar, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Gururaj Gantihole, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Udupi District Commissioner Swaroop T.K., Police Commissioner Hariram Shankar, Udupi City Council President Prabhakar Poojary, Development Authority Chairman Dinkar Herur, former minister Pramod Madwaraj, former MLA Lalaji R. Mendan, City Council Vice President Rajani Hebbar, and other officials.

During the inauguration, the Udupi City Council honored Minister V. Somanna, with Council member Girish Anchan welcoming the guests.