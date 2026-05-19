Karnataka Tourism Secretary Visits NMPA to Review Cruise Tourism Initiatives

Mangalore: Dr. Thrilok Chandra K. V., IAS, Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Tourism Department, accompanied by Shri Darshan H.V., Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, visited the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) to assess and discuss strategies for bolstering cruise tourism initiatives and exploring future developmental prospects at the port. The dignitaries were formally received by Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, along with senior officers and employees of the port authority.

The visit’s primary focus was to discuss enhancing New Mangalore Port’s potential as a prominent cruise tourism hub, with the goal of amplifying Karnataka’s visibility on the national and international cruise tourism landscapes. Dr. Thrilok Chandra K. V. thoroughly reviewed passenger handling protocols, immigration and customs procedures, the existing cruise terminal infrastructure, and operational facilities integral to cruise vessel operations at the port.

NMPA officials underscored the strategic advantages of New Mangalore Port as a crucial gateway to the diverse array of tourist attractions within Coastal Karnataka. These attractions encompass pristine beaches, revered temples, heritage sites, eco-tourism destinations, culturally significant circuits, and wellness tourism centers. Discussions also centered on proactive measures to attract more domestic and international cruise liners to New Mangalore Port in the forthcoming tourism seasons.

Dr. Thrilok Chandra K. V., IAS, conveyed appreciation for the proactive measures NMPA undertook to elevate the passenger experience, fortify tourism infrastructure, and promote cruise tourism in the region. Senior officials representing both the Tourism Department and NMPA actively participated in the review meeting and subsequent discussions.

NMPA Concludes Successful Cruise Season

The visit coincided with the arrival of the cruise vessel M.S. Seven Seas Navigator, marking the culmination of the current cruise season at the port. The Bahamas-flagged luxury cruise vessel, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying 427 passengers and 372 crew members as part of its international cruise itinerary connecting Male, Cochin, Mangalore, Goa, and Mumbai. NMPA and associated agencies orchestrated a traditional cultural welcome for the cruise passengers, comprehensive tourism facilitation arrangements, sightseeing tours, and guided meditation sessions for the cruise guests during their visit to the port city.

With the successful docking of M.S. Seven Seas Navigator, New Mangalore Port Authority officially concluded the current cruise tourism season, having hosted a total of 5 cruise vessel calls and facilitated the passage of 2,079 cruise passengers throughout the season. This reaffirms NMPA’s burgeoning role as an increasingly significant cruise tourism gateway on India’s western coast.

NMPA remains committed to close collaboration with tourism authorities, cruise operators, and various stakeholders to continuously enhance cruise tourism infrastructure and firmly establish Coastal Karnataka as a preferred cruise destination within the country.