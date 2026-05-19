Milagres Parish extends warm welcome to Rev. Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues as new parish priest

Mangaluru: Milagres Parish in Mangaluru formally welcomed its new Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues, in a ceremony held on Monday, May 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. The installation marks a new chapter for the historic parish, steeped in tradition and community engagement.

Fr. Rodrigues arrived at Milagres Parish from his previous assignment in Vittal, where he served with distinction. The reception, a well-attended affair, underscored the significance of the transition within the parish community. Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, representing the Bishop, graced the occasion, accompanied by a distinguished gathering of fourteen priests, sisters representing the various parish convents, and a multitude of faithful parishioners.

The formal program commenced with a heartfelt expression of gratitude and well-wishes extended to the outgoing Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth. Fr. Nazareth was recognized for his unwavering dedication and committed service to the spiritual and communal well-being of Milagres Parish during his tenure. Parishioners expressed their sincere appreciation for his pastoral leadership and guidance.

Mr. Dixsun D’Souza, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council, played a key role in the welcoming ceremony. He provided a comprehensive introduction to the parish church, highlighting its rich history, architectural significance, and the diverse array of institutions operating under its auspices. His address served to familiarize Fr. Rodrigues with the multifaceted nature of Milagres Parish and its integral role within the Mangaluru community.

Rev. Fr. Michael Lobo, Parish Priest of Vittal, formally introduced Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues to the assembled parish community. Fr. Lobo provided insights into Fr. Rodrigues’ background, his previous pastoral experiences, and his personal qualities, fostering a sense of connection and anticipation among the parishioners.

In his address, Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza conveyed the Bishop’s sentiments, expressing profound gratitude to Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth for his dedicated ministry and unwavering commitment to Milagres Parish. He then extended a warm welcome to Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues, invoking God’s blessings upon him as he embarks on his pastoral service at Milagres Church. Fr. D’Souza’s words emphasized the importance of continuity and collaboration in furthering the spiritual mission of the parish.

The installation of Rev. Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues as Parish Priest signals a renewed commitment to the values of faith, community, and service that define Milagres Parish. The parish community looks forward to Fr. Rodrigues’ leadership and guidance in the years to come.