Udupi: 8-Year-Old Girl Dies in Scooter-Bus Collision

Udupi: An 8-year-old girl died in a road accident near Kaup Sai Service Station on Tuesday. A passenger bus hit a scooter from behind as the scooter merged onto the National Highway from the Kaup service road.

The deceased has been identified as Saathvi Shetty, aged 8, who was a passenger on the scooter driven by her father. Saathvi sustained critical injuries from the impact and succumbed to them despite immediate medical attention. She is survived by her parents and a sibling.

The Shetty family, previously based in Dubai, was relocating to their ancestral home in Kaup. Saathvi’s parents had arranged her admission to a private school in Udupi earlier that day. The accident happened as they returned from shopping for essentials.

The collision site was approximately half a kilometer from the family’s residence at Pooviniguthu, underscoring the proximity of the tragedy to their home. Nithyananda Shetty, the scooter’s driver and Saathvi’s father, also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

Authorities have initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Kaup police have registered a case and are actively investigating to determine the precise cause and ascertain any contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.