Karnataka’s Guarantee Schemes Succeed Despite Misinformation, Claims Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: Vinay Kumar Sorake, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Campaign Committee and former minister, has asserted the success of the Karnataka Congress government’s five guarantee schemes across the state, attributing a significant boost to the state’s economy. Sorake made these remarks during a press conference held today at the Udupi Press Club, addressing what he described as misinformation spread by opposition parties and critics.

Sorake emphasized that the guarantee schemes have played a pivotal role in empowering women throughout Karnataka. He stated that the direct transfer of benefits to beneficiaries effectively eliminates opportunities for corruption. He further elaborated on the intent behind the schemes, highlighting their design to augment the income of the populace, to provide a minimum of Rs 82,000 per year to each family. This initiative, according to Sorake, has been instrumental in alleviating hunger and elevating individuals above the poverty line, a target the government has reportedly achieved.

Delving into the specifics of the state’s financial allocations, Sorake detailed that the current Karnataka budget amounts to Rs 4.9 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 56,000 crore is earmarked for the guarantee schemes, Rs 18,000 crore is allocated to farmers through various support programs, and Rs 20,000 crore is designated for pensions and other welfare initiatives. Cumulatively, approximately Rs 1 lakh crore is channeled directly to the people. An additional Rs 1 lakh crore is allocated to cover salaries and operational expenses for government employees, leaving a balance of Rs 2 lakh crore for the state’s developmental projects.

Sorake directly addressed the criticisms leveled by the opposition, recalling the initial characterization of the schemes as “freebies” that would foster indolence among the population. He noted that within the first three months of their implementation, 158 articles opposing the schemes were published. “Now the public has realised these were all part of a misinformation campaign,” he stated.

According to Sorake, the guarantee schemes have empowered women to achieve greater independence. He maintained that, in spite of the negative propaganda, the schemes have not only succeeded in Karnataka but have also established a benchmark for other states and even the central government to emulate.

Present at the press conference were Udupi Taluk Guarantee Implementation Committee President Ramesh Kanchan, Kaup Committee member Naveenchandra, and other dignitaries.