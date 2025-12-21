Karni Sena stages ‘Nyay Andolan’ amid heightened tensions in MP’s Harda

Bhopal: The district town of Harda in Madhya Pradesh is buzzing with anticipation as the Karni Sena members are staging the “Jan Kranti Nyay Andolan” (People’s Revolution Justice Movement) at Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The district administration has granted permission for the one-day event, transforming the venue into a centre of protest and communal solidarity.

The core objective of the movement is to denounce the alleged police lathi-charge on Karni Sena members and the Rajput community during protests on July 12-13 earlier this year. The clashes originated from a fraud case dispute, leading to arrests and injuries. Later, the state government transferred the additional superintendent of police, a sub-divisional magistrate and a sub-divisional police officer.

Organisers are also pressing for the implementation of a detailed “21-point charter,” encompassing justice for the Harda incident, punitive measures against the implicated police officers, and broader concerns like economic reservations and community rights, stated Jeevan Singh Sherpur, national chief of Karni Sena.

He emphasised that the movement enjoys broad unity, with numerous similar social organisations and groups extending solidarity.

A significant number of individuals from various other social organisations have converged in Harda. They warned that if their demands remain unaddressed, the next phase of the movement will shift to road protests in Bhopal and New Delhi.

In the buildup, Karni Sena activists have dedicated the past three months to extensive public awareness campaigns in villages to garner support and sustain momentum, Sherpur said.

The district collector has yet to issue a response to their demands. A huge assembly is organised, with thousands of members from various social groups participating and intensifying their demands for justice.

Security arrangements have been substantially reinforced, featuring extensive police presence and drone surveillance to maintain order during the event.