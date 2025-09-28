Karur stampede: Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for victims’ families

Karur: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs two lakh to those injured in the catastrophic stampede in Karur.

The tragedy, which occurred during Vijay’s high-decibel election campaign at Velusamypuram, claimed 39 lives, including nine children and 16 women, and left over 80 injured.

In an emotional statement posted on X, Vijay said the incident left his “heart and mind overwhelmed with profound heaviness”.

Recalling the warmth of the supporters he had met along the way, the TVK chief said, “This is an irreparable loss for us. No words can comfort such pain. But as one among you, I will stand by your side and extend Rs 20 lakh to each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh to those under treatment.”

He also assured that TVK would provide all needed assistance to the injured and prayed for their recovery.

The stampede reportedly began after hours of waiting in the sweltering heat for Vijay’s arrival; thousands had crowded into narrow approach roads well before the scheduled meeting.

When the lights reportedly went out and the crowd began surging, many were crushed or suffocated before rescue teams intervened. Ambulances rushed the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital and private facilities nearby, but several were declared dead on arrival.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who air-dashed to Tiruchi and reached Karur overnight, visited survivors and grieving families in hospital wards.

“Never in the history of our state has such a large number of people lost their lives at a political event,” he said, announcing a judicial inquiry led by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to determine lapses.

CM Stalin had earlier sanctioned Rs 10 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of each deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami too travelled to Karur, consoled survivors and lashed out at what he termed “severe security failures.”

He urged the state to enforce strict safety protocols at all political rallies.

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case over the mishap and said the probe will examine crowd control and organisational lapses that led to one of Tamil Nadu’s worst-ever political tragedies.