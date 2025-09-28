PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia; relief measures step up after Karur stampede

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced financial assistance for the victims of the tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, where at least 39 people, including children and women, lost their lives and dozens were injured.

In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each person who died in the accident. Those injured will receive Rs 50,000 each to support their medical treatment and recovery.

“The Prime Minister is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident at Karur. He has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 each for the injured,” the PMO said in a statement.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening at Velusamypuram in Karur district during a massive campaign rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay.

Thousands of supporters had gathered from across the region to hear him speak. The large turnout led to overcrowding in narrow lanes near the venue.

As the rally ended and people began to leave, a sudden rush and confusion caused a deadly crush.

According to Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (DGP) G. Venkataraman, 39 people were confirmed dead, including nine children, while more than 80 were injured and taken to various hospitals.

Officials said many in the crowd had been waiting for hours under the hot sun without adequate food or water after social media posts suggested Vijay would arrive early, though the meeting began much later in the evening. Soon after the tragedy, Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Calling the incident an “irreparable loss”, he announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

“No words can console those who lost their loved ones. I stand with them in this hour of grief,” he said in a statement.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who visited Karur overnight to meet the injured and grieving families, announced Rs 10 lakh compensation from the state government to each of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. He also ordered a judicial inquiry headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the lapses that led to the disaster.

With assistance coming from the Prime Minister, the state government, and Vijay himself, relief measures are being stepped up to support the affected families.