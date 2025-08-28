Kasaragod Family Tragedy: Couple and Son Commit Suicide Amidst Financial Strain

Kasaragod: A devastating incident has unfolded in Ambalathara, Kasaragod, where three members of a family were discovered to have committed suicide by consuming acid. The tragic event came to light on Thursday morning at approximately 4:00 AM.

The deceased have been identified as Gopi, 60, Indira, 57, and their son Ranjesh, 32, all residents of Ambalathara Paraklayi. Another son, Rakesh, is in critical condition and is currently receiving intensive care at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

According to initial reports, Ranjesh contacted a relative via mobile phone, urgently requesting immediate transportation to the hospital. Local residents and family members swiftly responded, rushing all four individuals to a medical facility. However, Gopi, Indira, and Ranjesh were declared dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Ambalathara Police suggest that the family was grappling with severe financial difficulties, which may have precipitated the drastic act. Ranjesh and Rakesh had previously resided in Dubai before returning to their hometown approximately two years ago. Upon their return, they established a business venture that ultimately proved unsuccessful, leading to a mounting debt burden. Subsequently, the brothers ceased operations and resorted to daily wage labor.

In the days leading up to the tragedy, the family had reportedly visited relatives’ homes and pilgrimage sites.

The Ambalathara Police have registered a formal case and have commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are working to gather further information to fully understand the factors that contributed to this heartbreaking event.