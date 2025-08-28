Thottam Church Women’s Association Celebrates Interfaith Harmony with ‘Aatid Onji Dina’

Malpe: The Women’s Association of Thottam Church recently hosted an “Aatid Onji Dina” (Aati Month Day) celebration, emphasizing the cultural significance of nature and interfaith unity within the Tulunadu region. The event, held on Wednesday, brought together community leaders and members from diverse backgrounds to commemorate the traditions and resilience of the Tuluva people during the Aati month (typically July-August).

Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa of St. Anne’s Church, Thottam, inaugurated the program, underscoring the deep connection between the people of Tulunadu and the natural world. “The people of Tulunadu have always revered nature, and this culture holds great significance,” he stated. He further highlighted Thottam as a place of unity in diversity, reflecting the harmonious coexistence of various faiths within the community.

Fr. Denis elaborated on the historical significance of the Aati month, a period characterized by continuous rains, demanding agricultural labor, the spread of diseases, and food scarcity. He noted that during these challenging times, the Tuluva elders sustained themselves with readily available natural foods such as yam, jackfruit, leafy greens, and vegetables, preserving their health and vitality. He cautioned against neglecting these traditions in the modern era, stating, “In today’s fast-food era, such foods may seem unappealing to our children, but remembering the struggles of those days is important. Programs like this help to pass on cultural knowledge to the younger generation.”

Researcher Prajnashree, a chief guest at the event, provided a detailed account of the significance of Aati. She explained how the elders of Tulunadu skillfully utilized herbs, creepers, tubers, and plants as both food and medicine, safeguarding themselves from illnesses during the harsh monsoon season. She eloquently described traditional preparations like Aati Kashaya (herbal decoction) and Aati Kullun (special meal), emphasizing the strong agricultural roots of most local festivals.

Ramesh Tingalaya, President of the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Souharda Samiti and another distinguished guest, reminisced about the strong community bonds forged during those difficult times. He encouraged the youth to learn from the past, understanding how their elders lived and maintained relationships. He concluded by blessing the program with wishes for continued unity and harmony within the community.

The celebration featured a traditional lunch prepared and served by women from various self-help groups within the association. The meal showcased a variety of homemade delicacies, reflecting the culinary heritage of the region. In addition to the luncheon, the event included cultural performances and engaging games for entertainment, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Several prominent figures graced the dais, including Shabana Banu from the Muslim community, Sr. Sushma (Superior of St. Ann’s Convent, Thottam), Parish Council Vice President Leslie Aroza, Secretary Blesilla Crasta, and Commission Coordinator Vanitha Fernandes.

Association President Priya Rodrigues extended a warm welcome to all attendees, while Laveena Fernandes delivered the vote of thanks. Shanti Fernandes introduced the esteemed guests, and Jenith Fernandes skillfully compered the event, ensuring its smooth execution. The “Aatid Onji Dina” celebration served as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage, promoting interfaith harmony, and celebrating the resilience of the Tuluva community.