Kateel Urges Karnataka Government to Protect Kannada in Kasaragod, Cites Concerns Over Kerala’s Language Policy

Udupi: Former MP and former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has called upon the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to take a firm and decisive stance to protect the Kannada language in the Kasaragod district of Kerala. Kateel asserted that Kannada holds the status of the primary language in the region and emphasised the need for its prioritisation.

Speaking to the media in Udupi, Kateel stated, “Kannada must be given first priority in that region. Otherwise, people will give an appropriate response. The state government should take a strong decision, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must take a clear and tough stand.” He accused the Kerala government of consistently employing a dual policy regarding language.

Kateel recalled previous attempts to impose Malayalam in Kasaragod, a region with a predominantly Kannada-speaking population, and credited the resistance led by elders for thwarting those efforts. “Now once again, the Communist government has launched an attack on Kannada,” he alleged, warning that any attempt to marginalise the language would be met with strong opposition. He urged the Karnataka government to treat the actions of the Kerala government with utmost seriousness and issue an immediate warning.

Addressing the recent Bhagirathi Murulya insult case, Kateel condemned the abusive content posted on social media. “Becoming an MLA is not easy. Even if a party gives a ticket, it is only with the support of the people that one becomes an elected representative. I strongly condemn the abusive content posted on social media. A Dalit woman has been subjected to caste-based abuse. The accused must be arrested immediately, and strict legal action should be taken,” he stated.

He further questioned the consistency of legal application, drawing a comparison to instances where action was promptly taken against those who wrote against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “When something is written against Siddaramaiah, legal action is taken immediately. The same law should apply here as well. Is there one law for the Chief Minister and another for MLAs?” he inquired.

Responding to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s speculation about a potential JD(S)–BJP merger, Kateel sarcastically remarked, “DK Shivakumar has started making astrological predictions. He frequently visits Kerala. He seems to have realised that he will not become the Chief Minister. Hence, there is a possibility that he may soon open an astrology office.”

Kateel further alleged a deterioration of law and order in the state following the Congress party’s ascent to power, citing instances of pro-Pakistan slogans, flag hoisting, murders, assaults, and rape cases. “Even when pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside the Vidhana Soudha, the government failed to make arrests. Attacks on MLAs, firing incidents and the killing of party workers all reflect the mindset of the Congress government in the state,” he claimed.

“This is not Ram Rajya; it is Ravana Rajya. Karnataka is turning into Lanka,” he declared, launching a strong condemnation of the current state government.

Addressing the National Herald advertisement controversy, Kateel deemed the allocation of government funds for advertisements in the newspaper as improper and objectionable. “There is a case pending in the Supreme Court regarding the National Herald. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail. This is a newspaper that hardly exists among the general public, yet advertisements worth Rs 1.5 crore have been given. This is government money—not the personal money of Congress leaders. It is the money of the people of the state,” he concluded.