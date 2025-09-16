KCA UK Celebrates their 21st Monthi Fest in the Jubilee Year 2025 graced by Most Rev. Robert Miranda, Bishop of Gulbarga

Report by – Samuel Saldanha

Manchester, UK – 6th September 2025: To preserve Mangalorean Catholic traditions in the United Kingdom, KCA UK (Konkani Community Association -United Kingdom) hosted its 21st annual ‘Monthi Fest’ celebration at The Wythenshawe Forum. The day was well attended, with more than 600 people across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, with a strong turnout of community members from Manchester, Nottingham, and Sunderland.

The event combined faith, tradition, and fellowship, reflecting the Mangalorean Catholic community’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage in the United Kingdom.

The day began at 10 am with the veneration of the Infant Mary and the blessing of the new harvest (Novem). Children carrying flowers joined the faithful in offering floral tributes during the hymn Moriek Hogolxieam, accompanied by the Preston Brass Band led by Mr. Anil D’Souza. The congregation also joined in singing traditional Konkani hymns, including Sakad Sangata Melya. The main celebrant was The Most Reverend Robert Miranda, Bishop of Gulbarga. Reflections were read by Mr. Stany Rodrigues to share the importance of Monthi Fest and to introduce Bishop Miranda.

The solemn Holy Mass commenced once all the faithful had processed inside. The liturgy included the Gospel proclaimed by Bishop Miranda, readings by Mr. Ajith Rego and Mrs. Zeena Mendonca, and prayers of the faithful led by KCA members. In the homily, the Bishop reflected on Mother Mary’s role in our daily lives. He also spoke about the blessing of a girl child: “If you honour Mary, you should honour every woman around you”.

The offertory procession included fruits, vegetables, bread, and wine to symbolise the harvest. The offertory collection during the Mass was donated to the development of the Diocese of Gulbarga. Before the final blessing, Bishop Miranda blessed the corn (novem) whilst being joined by senior guests. Throughout the Mass, the KCA choir led the congregation in Konkani hymns. The Choir Master, Mr. Stan Mendonca, was supported by Mr. Ajith Peter D’Souza, Mr. Mukesh Kannan, Mr. Clifton Fernandes, Ms. Navya, and Mr. Rohan Fernandes. The liturgy for the day was coordinated by Stany Rodrigues and a young member of KCA UK, Samuel Saldanha. All necessary items for the mass were arranged by Mr Vinod Barboza.

Following the service, attendees were served Novem Jevon in the form of blessed milk, along with a homemade cake prepared by Mrs. Jyothi Mendonca.

The cultural segment was hosted by MCs Mr. Praveen Mendonca and Mrs. Arshiya Pereira, who engaged the audience throughout the programme.

Kicking off the cultural programme was the Story of Creation performed in Bharatanatyam style by KCA girls and ladies, choreographed by Ms Sonal Mendonca.

KCA UK President Mr Sujith Rodrigues formally welcomed the gathering. This was followed by the felicitation of Rev. Bishop Miranda by the KCA committee. This was done in the presence of the Presidents of Nottingham-based Mangalorean United Konkani Association (MUKA) and Sunderland-based North East Konkani Association (NEKA) in gratitude for their support and collaboration with KCA-UK. KCA UK also thanked the London-based Konkani Association South Karana Association (SKA) for their continuous support. In response to the felicitation, the Bishop spoke about supporting the Gulbarga Diocese and encouraged everyone present to pray for the growing Catholic community in Gulbarga. KCA cricket, led by captain Mr. Milton D’Souza, and the throw-ball team, led by Mrs. Diana Monis, were congratulated for their achievements in the last season of The Konkan League.

The junior kids performed a dance with themes from across India, choreographed by Sinol Mendonca. Skits were presented by teams led by Mr. Ronald Lobo and Mr. Santosh Pinto. Adult members staged a dance portraying the life of women, choreographed by Mrs. Stephi Martis and Ms. Preeval Saldanha, while senior children performed a dance on the struggles of Indian farmers, choreographed by Ms. Sonal Mendonca and Mr. Neil Lasrado. Guest performances from MUKA, Konkani families from Dublin, and NEKA highlighted collaboration between the associations.

A traditional vegetarian Mangalorean lunch was prepared by KCA families and served to all attendees. Catering arrangements were overseen by the hospitality team led by Mr Martin Saldanha, Mrs Jyothi Mendonca, and Mrs Diana Monis, while waste management was coordinated by Mr Stany Rodrigues and team. Waste management was effectively implemented to minimise food waste and ensure cleanliness throughout the day. Soft drinks were distributed by Mr. Vinod D’Souza and Mr. Robert Lobo, sponsored by Mr. Benson Moras with his extended family, Mr. Arun Noronha, and Mrs. Liza Barboza. During the meal, entertainment was provided by live singing.

The afternoon included raffles led by Mrs. Anthony Mary Rodrigues and Mrs. Marina Monis, and auctions conducted by Mr. Ravi Pinto and Team. The tea served was prepared by Mr. Ashwan D’Souza. Photography and videography were handled by the media team, consisting of Mr. Wilson Coelho, Mr. Shaun Dsouza, Mr Vinjoy Rego, and Mr. Ajith Rego, who also served as the DJ. Outer hall decorations, including the hall, were managed by Mrs. Stephi Martis, while the stage decorations were overseen by Mrs Priya Rego. Mr. Rony Lobo beautifully set up the altar.

Generous donors from KCA families supported the event. In his vote of thanks, Mr Ravi Pinto acknowledged the dedication of volunteers and families who worked tirelessly to make the celebration possible.

KCA UK President Mr. Sujith Rodrigues expressed his gratitude:

“Monthi Fest is at the heart of our Konkani tradition, where faith, family, and fellowship come together. We are grateful to see such unity among our community and thank all who contributed to making this celebration a success.”

This year, the day’s event was planned and executed by every working member of KCA under the theme for the Jubilee Year 2025, “Pilgrims of Hope,” emphasizing a journey of faith and renewal for all believers. This was visible through all aspects of the event.