No reservation will be provided: K’taka Backward Class Commission on categorisation of castes within Christian community

Bengaluru: Responding to the BJP’s claims that the categorisation of castes within the Christian community in the caste census would encourage religious conversion, the Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, Madhusudhan R. Naik, defended the move and clarified that it would not harm the interests of any other community as the converted people will be considered as Christians only, no reservation will be provided on this basis.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Madhusudhan Naik stated, “Those who converted to Christianity want to retain their original roots. They wish to retain their original identity for various reasons. It is not possible to refuse their inclusion in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, popularly known as the caste survey.”

“We have continued the practice followed earlier. There is no harm in categorising sub-castes within Christianity. Once the survey is completed, their social and educational status will be assessed. It is done purely for documentation purposes and carries no other intention. The converted people will be considered as Christians only. No reservation will be provided on this basis,” Madhusudhan Naik added.

“The Christian sub-castes were mentioned in the previous Kantaraju Commission report as well. We cannot deny this, and opportunities should be given to them. There are Brahmin Christians — what if people claim to be offended by this? The categorisation will not impact reservations in any manner,” he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP and various Hindu outfits have strongly opposed the categorisation of 47 sub-castes such as Vokkaliga Christian, Lingayat Christian, Kuruba Christian and others along with Christian community in the caste census format. The leaders are holding a roundtable conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday at a private hotel to chalk out the future course of action.

The BJP and other organisations have decided to hold massive meetings in at least 10 districts of the state to demand dropping of categorisation of Hindu sub-castes in the Christian community. The religious seers are also joining the campaign.

Earlier, responding to BJP’s accusations of encouraging religious conversion through categorisation of castes within the Christian community in the caste census, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated, “If there was equality and equal opportunities in Hindu society, would religious conversions happen?”

CM Siddaramaiah clarified that if anyone has undergone religious conversion, only their current caste will be considered.

He asked why, if there was equality and equal opportunity in Hindu society, would religious conversions happen. “How did untouchability come into practice? Have we created untouchability?” the CM questioned.

It can be recalled that questioning the categorisation of castes within the Christian community by the Karnataka government, the state BJP demanded that the government provide immediate answers on whether there are multiple castes in Christian community.

The Opposition party’s chief whip in the Legislative Council and BJP MLC N. Ravikumar questioned whether castes such as Kuruba Christian, Lingayat Christian, Maratha Christian, Balija Christian, Madar Christian, Okkalig Christian, Banjara Christian, Bovi Christian exist, and stated that 47 new castes have been created this time.

“Are there multiple castes in the Christian community? The government should provide an immediate clarification in this regard,” Ravikumar demanded.

Ravikumar sarcastically added that perhaps the Christians themselves are not aware of these 47 new castes.

The Karnataka government announced that a comprehensive Socio-Economic and Educational survey will be held between September 22 and October 7, during the Dusshera holidays. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made an appeal to all citizens of Karnataka to actively participate in the comprehensive survey, scheduled from September 22 to October 7, 2025.