KCCCI Udupi Prerana Award 2025 Honors Four Accomplished Individuals

Udupi: The Kanara Christian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCCI) presented the Prerana Award to four distinguished individuals in entrepreneurship and agriculture at its annual gathering at St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur, Karkala, underscoring its commitment to recognizing outstanding contributions.

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, presided over the event. He emphasized the importance of ambition, resolve, self-assurance, and conviction for entrepreneurial success. He said, “Anyone with dreams, determination, self-belief, and confidence can become a successful entrepreneur.” The Bishop noted the abundant financial support from state and central governments for self-employment ventures and urged aspiring entrepreneurs to use these resources well. He pointed out that employment is changing. India is expected to create significant opportunities in the next two decades. He encouraged youth to focus on acquiring the education and skills needed for these opportunities. He also commended KCCI’s societal efforts, including its initiatives and annual job fairs for young job-seekers.

Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of the CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese, inaugurated the program. He acknowledged the challenges involved in sustaining an organization. He praised KCCI for its dedication and accomplishments, stressing that strong commitment is key to entrepreneurial success. He said, “Our society has immense talent. When used wisely, businesses not only grow but also earn social recognition.”

The Prerana Awards were presented to the following individuals:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Francis D’Souza (Palimar)

Woman Entrepreneur: Lavita Andrade (Udupi)

Young Entrepreneur: Arun Sushil Kotian (Subhash Nagar)

Progressive Farmer: Dr. Joseph Lobo (Shankarpura)

Dolfy Mascarenhas, Luis Lobo, Walter Saldanha, and Gerald Fernandes introduced the distinguished awardees, while Francis D’Souza and Lavita Andrade shared their reflections on behalf of the honorees. Jeevan Salins introduced the new members of the association, and Wilson D’Souza presented details of the achievers.

Association president Santosh D’Silva presided over the program. Also in attendance were Rev. Fr. Alban D’Souza of Attur St. Lawrence Minor Basilica, association secretary Alwyn Quadros, and treasurer Maxim Saldanha.

Jitendra Furtado welcomed the gathering, Alwyn Quadros delivered the vote of thanks, Telma Pinto led the prayer, and Steven Culasso of Udyavar served as the master of ceremonies.