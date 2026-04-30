Udupi Court Hands Down Life Sentences in Manchi Kumery Strangulation Attempt

Udupi: A court in Udupi has delivered a landmark judgment in the case of the attempted murder of Sumathi, a resident of Manchi Kumery, sentencing the two accused, Mithun and Nagesh, to life imprisonment. The verdict brings to a close a harrowing episode that transpired on February 18, 2022, shaking the local community.

The case revolves around a brutal assault on Sumathi, the wife of Ramanath Rai, who operated a Nandini Milk Parlour near Tiger Circle in Manipal. On the day of the incident, while Mr. Rai was at his shop and Sumathi was at their residence, her nephew, Mithun, and his friend, Nagesh, arrived at approximately 7:15 pm. Familiar with the individuals, Sumathi opened the door, unaware of the danger that awaited her.

Upon entering the house, Mithun and Nagesh reportedly seized Sumathi, forcibly strangling her until she lost consciousness. In a chilling sequence of events, the assailants then placed her body inside a sack, which they further concealed within a suitcase, apparently with the intent of removing her from the premises.

Providence intervened when Ramanath Rai, accompanied by concerned local residents, arrived at the house and knocked on the door. The arrival of Mr. Rai and the neighbors seemingly disrupted the accused’s plans, prompting them to attempt an escape without opening the door. However, the individuals present at the scene managed to apprehend both Mithun and Nagesh and subsequently handed them over to the Manipal police.

Upon opening the suitcase, authorities discovered Sumathi unconscious. She was immediately rushed to KMC Hospital, where she received intensive medical treatment and eventually recovered after a week-long stay.

Following the incident, the Manipal police promptly registered a case based on Sumathi’s complaint and initiated a thorough investigation. Rajshekhar Vandali, the Sub-Inspector at the time, meticulously compiled evidence and subsequently filed a charge sheet against Mithun and Nagesh under Sections 449 (House-trespass to commit offence punishable with death), 325 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (Attempt to murder), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case proceeded through the judicial system, culminating in a judgment delivered by Principal District and Sessions Judge Kiran S. Gangannavar. After carefully considering the evidence and arguments presented, the court found Mithun and Nagesh guilty of the charges levied against them.

Judge Gangannavar sentenced both accused to life imprisonment under Sections 449 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. In addition to the imprisonment, each was fined Rs 20,000. Furthermore, they received a sentence of five years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 325, along with an additional fine of Rs 5,000 each.

In a measure of redress for the victim, the court directed that Rs 45,000 from the collected fines be paid to Sumathi as compensation for the trauma and injuries she endured. Public Prosecutor Jayaram Shetty represented the government’s case, ensuring a rigorous pursuit of justice.

The sentencing marks a significant step in delivering justice for Sumathi and sends a strong message against violent crime within the Udupi district.