KCCI Hosts Seminar on GST Reforms 2.0, Focuses on GSTR-9 Filing Changes

Mangalore: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) convened a comprehensive seminar on “GST Reforms 2.0: Changes in GSTR-9 Filing & Other Recent Changes in GST” on December 17, 2025, at the KCCI Meeting Hall, Bunder, Mangaluru. The session aimed to provide accounting professionals with updated knowledge on the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) developments.

Shri P.B. Ahmed Mudassar, President of KCCI, initiated the event with a welcome address emphasizing the critical need for continuous professional development in the accounting sector. He noted that while reduced tax rates often attract immediate attention, the true long-term advantages stem from the implementation of structural reforms within the tax system.

CA Keshava N. Ballakuraya, Partner at M/s Ballakuraya & Associates and Chairman of the Indirect Tax Committee, KCCI, provided an introductory overview. He underscored KCCI’s consistent engagement with both Central and State GST authorities, advocating for trade interests before the GST Council, and facilitating member education through structured training programs. Referencing the Prime Minister’s Independence Day announcement, CA Ballakuraya elucidated that GST 2.0 represents a move toward a more citizen-focused, business-oriented, and streamlined tax system. This new regime is underpinned by three fundamental pillars: structural reforms, rate rationalization, and enhanced ease of living for taxpayers.

The first technical presentation was led by CA Sabana, also a Partner at M/s Ballakuraya & Associates. She detailed the key recommendations emerging from the 56th GST Council Meeting and outlined the general framework of GST Reforms 2.0. CA Sabana discussed the planned simplification of GST rates and the projected timeline for implementation. The presentation covered essential elements such as determining the time of supply during rate modifications, the handling of credit notes, the effect of rate adjustments on input tax credits, and specific rate changes impacting sectors including automobiles, textiles, footwear, coal, construction, hospitality, healthcare, education, and consumer goods. Particular attention was given to the anti-profiteering provisions, their expiration date of April 1, 2025, and the continuation of unresolved cases before the envisioned GST Appellate Tribunal.