KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations ‘Dabazo’ Nihal Tauro Live show is Houseful

Mangalore: Just 4 days to go for KCO’s “Dabazo” Nihal Tauro Live on December 7 at 5.30 pm sharp at Cordel Church grounds and the show is already Houseful. The event is organized by Konkani Cultural Organization Trust (Regd.), Mangalore in support of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SSVP), Mangalore

Chief Guest- Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese.

Guests of Honor – Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emiretus, Mangalore Diocese; Mr. Ivan D’Souza, MLC, Government of Karnataka; Mr. J. R. Lobo, Former MLA, Mangalore South Constituency

Main Performer: Nihal Tauro, Sony TV Indian Idol 12 reality show finalist, renowned singer, songwriter, and composer, with the music troupe from Mumbai.

Featuring Artists:

Lavita Lobo: Mangalore-born, Chennai-based singer known for her vibrant live performances and Oscar-shortlisted song “Have you Ever Wondered”.

Robin Sequeira: Renowned Konkani singer and DJ, winner of Global Konkani Music Awards for Best Singer in 2015 and 2016

Live Bands: Nihal Tauro and Sanjay Rodrigues

Master of Ceremony: Leslie Rego, guiding the evening with wit, charm, and flair

Important Announcement:

Entry passes are compulsory for the show. There is no entry without pass.

About KCO– A well-known organisation, working for the betterment of society; Supports underprivileged students and patients with critical illnesses through scholarships, medical aid, and donations; Partners with NGOs in Karnataka, providing assistance to the poor, marginalized, and distressed communities; Organized a noble initiative to construct and donate three houses for the most disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore

