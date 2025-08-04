KCO Trust announces Scholarship Disbursement in Mangalore on Aug 17

Abu Dhabi: KCO Trust (Regd) is disbursing scholarships to 56 deserving students. The program is scheduled to be held at St. Joseph’s Church hall, Bajpe, Mangalore, on 17th August, 2025.

The chief guest for the program is Fr. Andrew D’Souza, Parish Priest, St. Joseph’s Church, Bajpe, and the Guest of honor is Mrs. Pramila Crasta, MD, Sapling Multi Ventures Private Limited, Mangalor,e and the program is

presided by the founder President, as well as Pearl Jubilee Year President, Mr. Clevy Leo Rodrigues, MD, Amigo Automobile Services SP LLC, Abu Dhabi.

KCO Trust (Regd.), since its inception, with the tag line “ Preserving Culture, Improving Lives,” has donated a total of Rs. 7.54 Crores for various charitable activities, including the disbursement of 1,657 scholarships

amounting to Rs. 1.53 Crores. This year, the scholarship of Rs 10 lakhs is disbursed among 30 students of Bidar and 26 students of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Karwar, and Hubli Districts.

The upcoming events of KCO for Pearl Jubilee Year are: a Throw Ball Tournament in October in Abu Dhabi.

Pearl Jubilee Celebrations on Saturday, November 8, in Abu Dhabi and on Sunday, December 7, in Mangalore.