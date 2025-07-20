KCWA Hands Over Funds Raised from “SPARSH XXV” to Karunamaya Ashram

Mangaluru: The Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) is pleased to announce the successful transfer of funds raised through its highly celebrated cultural event, “SPARSH XXV”, held on January 31, 2025. The official handover ceremony took place on July 14, 2025, at Karunamaya Ashram in Jeppu, Mangalore, India—a sanctuary dedicated to providing shelter, food, and medical care to destitute men.

During this meaningful event, a total amount of ₹15,56,466 was formally presented to Mr. Elias Coelho and the trustees of Karunamaya Ashram to aid their ongoing mission of compassion and service. More than a charitable contribution, the SPARSH XXV Collection Handover program celebrated the power of community and collective goodwill.

KCWA Managing Committee members, along with former committee members based in Mangalore, gathered at the Ashram to mark the occasion and stand in solidarity with its residents and staff. The event began with an opening prayer led by Mr. Elias Coelho, followed by a welcome address and an overview of the charitable work carried out by the Ashram.

KCWA President Mr. Prakash Godwin Pinto spoke about the inspiration and success behind organizing SPARSH XXV for such a meaningful cause. He expressed deep gratitude to all sponsors for their generous contribution and conveyed his best wishes to Karunamaya Ashram for its continued service. Immediate Past President Mr. Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas thanked the Almighty for the opportunity to contribute to this noble initiative and extended his heartfelt wishes to the trustees.

On behalf of Karunamaya Ashram, Trustee Mr. Elias Coelho expressed sincere appreciation to KCWA and its sponsors, invoking blessings upon all who contributed to the cause.

On this memorable occasion, KCWA President Mr. Prakash Godwin Pinto, General Secretary Ms. Reena Wilma Pereira, Immediate Past President Mr. Naveen Mascarenhas, Former Cultural Secretary Mr. Prashanth Ferrao, Former Website Administrator Mr. Allan D’Souza, and Former Committee Member Ms. Mable Andrade were present.

Following the formalities, attendees visited the Ashram residents, offering personal support and gaining a deeper understanding of the impact of their assistance.

KCWA extends its heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, donors, volunteers, performers, and attendees who helped make SPARSH XXV a resounding success. This initiative once again reflects KCWA’s deep-rooted commitment to cultural enrichment and social responsibility. The generous donation embodies the spirit of unity and compassion that defines the KCWA community.

Let us continue to foster kindness, celebrate our rich heritage, and stand together for causes that truly make a difference.