Kelachandra Foundation Managing Trustee Suja K. J. George Distributes Skill-based Completion Certificates to Trainees

Bengaluru: Women who completed various skill-based training programmes at the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre in K.G. Halli, Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency, were awarded certificates by Ms. Suja K. J. George, Managing Trustee of the Kelachandra Foundation.



Addressing the gathering at the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre in K.G. Halli, Ms Suja K. J. George said the centre was set up with the support of Mr K. J. George, MLA of Sarvagnanagar and Minister for Energy, and has been instrumental in promoting women’s empowerment.

She added that the certificates awarded to women who completed training in arts and crafts, embroidery and tailoring, and computer skills at the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre represent not just qualifications, but also self-confidence, self-reliance, and a courageous step towards a new beginning.



“This initiative of the Kelachandra Foundation aims not only to nurture skills among women but also to create livelihood opportunities for them. It is a committed programme that enables women to achieve economic independence and dignity. The trained women are now empowered and ready to build a brighter future for themselves, their families, and their communities,” Suja K. J. George said.

Congratulating all the trainees, Ms Suja George K.J said, “Your determination and hard work towards becoming self-reliant are truly inspiring. May this milestone open doors to many economic opportunities and lead you towards success.”



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Triveni, Director of the Kelachandra Foundation, said that to empower women in the Sarvagnanagar constituency and make them self-reliant, Minister K.J. George ensured the establishment of a skill-training centre at the dialysis centre here. At present, in addition to availing dialysis facilities, thousands of people are also receiving skill training at this centre.

Number One Assembly Constituency in 15 Years

Ward President Eron Suresh said that Minister K.J. George has made significant contributions to skill development and the education sector. Owing to his people-centric concern, the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency is about ten years ahead of many other constituencies in the state. He has ensured that schools in the constituency do not face a shortage of teachers or students. Expressing confidence, he stated that under the leadership of K.J. George, Sarvagnanagar would emerge as the number one Assembly constituency in the state within the next 15 years.

Quote

“To enable citizens of the Sarvagnanagar constituency to become economically self-reliant, the Kelachandra Foundation has established skill development centres and is providing training. Congratulations to all those who have completed the training and received certificates. I wish that your future success inspires others as well, motivating them to become skilled.”

— K. J. George, Minister for Energy, Govt of Karnataka