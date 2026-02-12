Kelachandra Skill Development Centre Empowers Youth in Sarvagnanagar Towards Self-Reliance

Bengaluru: The Kelachandra Skill Development Centre, an initiative spearheaded by Energy Minister K.J. George, MLA of Sarvagnanagar, is receiving commendation for its efforts in empowering youth with valuable skills and fostering self-reliance. Suja K.J. George, Managing Trustee of the Kelachandra Foundation, lauded the center’s impact while addressing attendees at a certificate distribution ceremony held in Jeevanahalli on Thursday.

“This skill development centre is a visionary project of Energy Minister K.J. George and Rana George, through which it is empowering the youth community,” stated Suja K.J. George. She emphasized the Kelachandra Foundation’s broader commitment to serving the Sarvagnanagar constituency through diverse initiatives in sports, education, and health. “Kelachandra Foundation’s skill development centres are not only providing training but also providing various services and facilities to the people of the constituency in the fields of sports, education, and health. I feel immensely happy when I see it is helping society. Similarly, my family is also happy because the people of the constituency are benefiting from this,” she added.

Addressing the graduating students, Suja K.J. George expressed confidence in their future success. “Your hard work in these three months of training will yield good results in the future. While learning new things, you will also gain new skills, make new friends, and increase your experience. The youth community can become financially strong by acquiring skills without falling prey to drug addiction,” she noted, highlighting the potential for economic empowerment through skills acquisition.

Beyond skill development, the Kelachandra Foundation has made significant contributions to the healthcare sector. According to Suja K.J. George, the foundation’s dialysis centers have provided over 38,000 free dialysis sessions since 2014. Additionally, over 110,000 consultations have been conducted for individuals with diabetes and hypertension, and more than 120,000 citizens have benefited from the foundation’s lab and free medicine facilities. The foundation also reported over 30,000 registered outpatients and community health workers visiting over 80,000 homes to facilitate access to healthcare, pensions, and welfare schemes.

The foundation’s initiatives extend to providing computer training, tailoring, handicrafts, and jewellery making skills to over 1,600 women. Furthermore, over 800 young individuals have received training in data entry, electrician work, and mobile repair. The Kelachandra Foundation is also prioritizing education and sports by upgrading schools and playgrounds and focusing on the development of parks and green spaces within the constituency.

The event was attended by prominent local figures, including Mr. H.A. Pulikeshi, Hennur Block Congress President; Mr. Raghu Devaraj, Maruti Sevanagar Block Congress President; Ms. Latha Ganesh, Coordinator, Jeevanahalli Skill Development Centre; Dr. Triveni, Director of Sarvagna Health care, K.G. Halli Skill Development Centre; and Mr. Menon, Political Secretary to K.J. George.

Minister K.J. George’s vision, realized through the Kelachandra Foundation, aims to create a well-educated, healthy, and skilled populace within the Sarvagnanagar constituency. The ongoing programs in health, education, and skill training are designed for the overall development of the constituency and to establish Sarvagnanagar as a model constituency. The certificate distribution ceremony underscores this commitment by providing a solid foundation for the future of the youth who have undergone skill training.