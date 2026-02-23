Kerala Assembly stalled again over Sabarimala gold theft case

Thiruvananthapuram: When the Kerala Legislative Assembly session on Monday resumed after a brief break, the Congress-led Opposition once again staged a protest, raising the issue of the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala.

With Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, away on a tour, Deputy Leader K. Babu initiated the protest.

The Opposition pointed to the collective bail granted to the accused in the gold theft case and echoed the claims made by the temple’s Tantri (chief priest).

The Opposition argued that the Tantri was arrested because he did not cooperate in what they termed a violation of temple rituals.

Alleging that the action was unjustified, they boycotted the Assembly proceedings.

Declaring non-cooperation, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House and raised slogans, disrupting the early proceedings of the day.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer decided to run through the listed business of the day in a flash and adjourned the House for the day.

Outside the Assembly, senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of a “callous attitude”, alleging that it had enabled the accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case to secure bail one after another.

He claimed that even the apex court had exercised caution in granting bail, but the manner in which the probe was progressing suggested interference.

The chargesheet had not been filed and prosecution sanction to be issued by the Home Department under the Chief Minister was being delayed, resulting in the accused obtaining bail, he alleged.

Responding for the government, Law Minister P. Rajeev said the Opposition’s criticism was effectively directed against the High Court, which is supervising the SIT probe.

The government had no role in the investigation, he maintained, adding that no report was being submitted to the State and that whether the Tantri was a complainant or an accused did not concern the government.

He described the Congress stand as dangerous for secular Kerala and alleged it was aimed at facilitating a BJP campaign.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh questioned whether the Tantri enjoyed any special privilege and accused both the Congress and the BJP of backing him for political reasons.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal added that the Congress appeared anxious that the SIT probe might reach “10 Janpath”, triggering fresh protests.

Amid the escalating exchanges, ruling members raised posters carrying a “Sonia and prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti” image.

The Speaker continued with Question Hour despite the uproar, after which the entire Opposition walked out of the House.

With Assembly elections round the corner, indications have come that the House will end its ongoing session originally scheduled till the third week of March and it might be curtailed with the customary photo session on Tuesday.