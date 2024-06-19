Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on denial of travel permission to Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the External Affairs Ministry’s non-response to Kerala Minister for Health Veena George’s visit to Kuwait to coordinate relief efforts following the fire incident.

At least 24 Keralites lost their lives and several others suffered injuries in a building in Kuwait. Since the casualties were mainly from Kerala, the Vijayan government had decided to send Veena George to Kuwait to coordinate things there.

“The present request amply falls within the purview of compelling circumstances and non-consideration of the same clearly goes against the principles of cooperative federalism in which the Union and the States are equal partners in the pursuit for development as well as in mitigation efforts, when our people face disasters and calamities. As your good self would appreciate, no political or other considerations should come in the way in issuing political clearances in such situations. A decision taken should not even appear to convey such a bias,” said CM Vijayan in the letter.

“I request the Prime Minister to advise the Ministry for External Affairs to be more responsive to such requests in future, as the goodwill between the Union and the States is a crucial determinant for creating the environment of healthy cooperative federalism,” added CM Vijayan.

Incidentally, Veena George under expectations would get the clearance had reached the Kochi airport on June 13 to take a night flight to Kuwait, but had to return from the airport, as the clearance did not come from the Centre.