Kerala: Cong MLA Uma Thomas put on ventilator support after falling from stage

Kochi: Congress legislator Uma Thomas, who fell down from the stage of the first floor while attending a function at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday evening, has been put on ventilator support at a private hospital.

She had reached the venue where a record-breaking dance performance was being held.

After greeting the State Culture Minister Saji Cherian as she was moving towards her seat in the VIP pavilion, she tripped a barricade and fell down about 15 feet.

Due to the impact of the fall, she was bleeding from the head and nose, according to eyewitnesses.

With a medical team at the venue, she was quickly moved to a nearby private hospital.

A medical team is now looking after her and according to the hospital authorities, she has been put on ventilator support and her condition is serious.

Uma Thomas, the wife of late Congress veteran P.T. Thomas, represents the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

Thomas passed away in 2021 and the Congress party decided to field Uma, who during her college days was a very active Congress student leader.

In the by-election held a few months after Thomas passed away, she won a stellar victory.

She won with a margin of over 25,000 votes, much to the surprise of all, as the Left led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched a blistering campaign by fielding an interventional cardiologist Joe Joseph and had announced that the Congress bastion at Thrikkakara would be breached.

Incidentally, P.T. Thomas had represented the Thrikkakara constituency from 2016 onwards and won the 2021 polls too but passed away in December 2021.

He had represented the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency from 2009 to 14 and had earlier won from the Thodupuzha Assembly constituency twice.

Following her victory, the Congress party got its first woman legislator in the present Assembly.

Uma made her presence in the Assembly through her polite nature and was well-studied when she made her speeches.