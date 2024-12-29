Holy Family: A Model for Growing in Faithful Love

Goa: On this day, the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth Congregation, known affectionately as the Sancoale Sisters, gathered to celebrate a significant feast of their patron, the Holy Family. This event took place at their headquarters in Sancoale, Goa, drawing together members of the congregation, the Church, collaborators, and benefactors from across Goa and India. The celebration embodied their collective mission to further the Kingdom of God through diverse apostolic endeavors.

Rev. Fr. Kenneth Teles, the Parish Priest of the Our Lady of Good Health Church in Sancoale, presided over the Holy Eucharist. His homily resonated with themes of silence, faith, and unwavering trust in God. He reflected on the poignant moment in the Gospel of St. Luke, where, at a young age, Jesus remained in the Temple, highlighting the obedience of Jesus in returning to Nazareth with His parents. In this context, Fr. Teles called upon the sisters to serve as living witnesses of Christ. He emphasized that a true Christian testimony demands a congruence between one’s life and one’s proclamations.

The feast of the Holy Family serves as an invitation to each individual to cultivate empathy and understanding within their relationships, particularly in leadership dynamics. Fr. Teles expressed a stark contrast to dictatorial examples of leadership, invoking the integrity and humility exhibited by parents and guardians. He implored the attendees to respect and nurture the freedom of others, fostering an environment where every individual can fulfill their divine potential. “In our interactions—be it with children, spouses, siblings, or community members—it is crucial to trust God, as did Mary and Joseph,” he noted.

Every individual present took something meaningful away from the readings and reflections shared during the celebration. The Sisters of the Holy Family renewed their commitment to the Lord through the formal renewal of their vows, a testament to their unwavering dedication and faith.

As the day unfolded, deeper reflections surfaced regarding the essence of family life. The Holy Family serves not merely as a hallowed ideal but as a beacon guiding genuine understanding of familial complexities. St. Luke’s Gospel captures the intricate challenges of familial relationships, symbolized profoundly by Mary and Joseph’s distress when they discovered that Jesus was not with them. This real-life encounter embodies the challenges faced in every family and community, where misunderstandings and conflicts often surface.

The sanctity of family, ordained by God, transcends choice; individuals do not select their parents or familial ties. From the moment of conception, one is integrated into a family structure—a reality that underscores the responsibilities tied to marriage, where couples are entrusted with the spiritual and physical nurturing of their children. Parents are charged with guiding their children in love, instilling values synonymous with God’s commandments, and nurturing their growth into responsible citizens.

As the attendees reflected on the virtues of the Holy Family, such as adoration, gratitude, joy, and wonder, they were reminded of the powerful legacy of faith. The Marian prayer, “May it be done to me according to your word,” epitomizes Mary’s readiness to fulfill God’s will. Likewise, as Jesus confronted trials during His ministry, He modeled submission in His prayer, “Not my will but yours be done,” illustrating the core values that parents ought to instill within their children.

The Holy Family represents a paradigm of relationships characterized by divine love and mutual respect. Their dynamic is essential to the ecclesiastical community, providing models of faith, love, trust, humility, and perseverance. The essence of their unity lies in their shared love for God, which not only fortified their familial bonds but also inspired their mutual devotion.

In closing the celebration, the congregation offered gratitude for Divine Providence. The Lord’s unerring love and support are evidenced in the successes of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth and each member’s journey. They acknowledged the blessings bestowed upon them as they forge onward as pilgrims of hope, echoing the mission inspired by saints like St. Francis Xavier and St. Joseph Vaz.

As a concluding Benediction, attendees participated in a heartfelt prayer: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.” This serves as an affirmation of the collective longing for blessings upon families and communities, inspired by the heart of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

By Sr. Molly Fernandes, SFN