Kerala doctor files rape case against popular Malayalam rapper Vedan

Kochi: Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, has been accused of sexual assault by a doctor, said police in Kerala’s Kochi on Thursday, adding that they have registered the case.

Speaking to the media, a Kochi top police official confirmed that a rape case has been registered against Vedan.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR against Vedan. The preliminary probe has started, and appropriate action will be taken as the probe progresses. Financial dealings also had taken place between the two,” said the top police official.

He further confirmed that, as of now, no notice has been served to Vedan.

“It has surfaced that all that took place between the two is known to a few others. We will speak to such people also. At the moment, based on her complaint, we have taken her statement,” added the top police official.

It was at 8 p.m. on Wednesday that the female doctor came to the Thrikakkara police station and registered her complaint.

She pointed out in her statement to the police that she was sexually exploited by Vedan from 2021 to 2023.

The relationship between the two started when she was a medical student in 2021, and on five different occasions (at Kozhikode, Kochi and his friend’s place) she was sexually exploited by him under the pretext that he would marry her.

She also pointed out in her complaint that the two stayed together for a few days.

With regards to the financial transactions, she said in 2021, when he was getting ready to release his first album, he did not have enough funds, and on two occasions, she gave him Rs 15,000. She also funded his train travel and gave Rs 8,300 for it.

The two, according to her, first met through social media. She also pointed out that it was in 2023 that he told her that he was not interested in her anymore, and the two split and which caused her mental tension because of the breakup and despite a few attempts, she failed to meet him.

Reacting to the complaint, the brother of Vedan said they have no clue about this, and it’s been a while since Vedan came to their home.

However, his brother said they will also take legal steps.

Incidentally, Vedan shot to fame through his rap shows, which are held under the banner of his troupe named ‘Voice of the Voiceless’.

In 2020, the 25-year-old Hirandas Murali began his rap career and took the name Vedan.

In the same year, three of his works in films — ‘Nayattu’, ‘Karam’ and ‘Manjummel Boys’, in which he was the lyricist, became popular, and the singer turned out to be a huge sensation.

Since then, he has had a huge fan following.

Incidentally, in April, he ran into trouble after two cases were slapped on him. He and eight others were arrested following a narcotics raid at his rented apartment at Kaniyampuzha. He was later released on bail from a police station.

The Kerala Forest officials took him into custody after a big tooth found in his necklace was identified as a tiger’s tooth. Later, he was let off.