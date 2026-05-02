Rare Deer Hunting Hero-Stone Unearthed in Kundapur, Shedding Light on Ancient Tulu Culture

Kundapur: A significant archaeological discovery has been made in the Vakwadi village of Kundapur taluk, Udupi district, with the unearthing of a rare deer hunting hero-stone. The Adima Kala Trust (R.), Udupi, led by archaeologist Prof. T. Murugeshi, made the find during an exploration prompted by Kavitha Kulal of Vakwadi at the Dyagala Mane Babu Shetty compound.

The hero-stone, a rectangular slab measuring approximately 45 inches in height and 22.5 inches in width, features three distinct panels of intricately carved figures. The lower panel depicts two heroes accompanied by their hunting dogs. The middle panel showcases two heroes standing prominently; one is holding a bow, while the other holds an arrow or spear piercing the neck of a deer. The top panel portrays two heroes in a salute posture on either side of a Lingam, which is topped with a Dravidian-style Vimana. The detailed lines used to depict the dogs and deer highlight the skill of the artisans.

Hunting hero-stones are not uncommon in South India and Karnataka. However, their presence is notably rare in the Tulu Nadu region. This discovery marks only the second such hero-stone found in Tulu Nadu, with the first one located in Someshwara in Hebri taluk of the Udupi district.

Dating the hero-stone proves challenging due to the absence of inscriptions. However, the Lingam, situated on a high plinth, offers valuable clues. Cylindrical Lingams on elevated platforms were prevalent in Shaiva temples of Tulunad during the 8th to 10th centuries. The Lingam on the hero-stone bears resemblance to those found in temples from that era, suggesting a likely dating to the 9th-10th century A.D.

Prof. Murugeshi emphasized the historical importance of the hero-stone, particularly its depiction of antler deer. He noted that antler deer have roamed the Sri Mookambika wildlife forests for millennia. While hunting scenes of wild boars and other animals are relatively common in such depictions, deer hunting is a rarity. The depiction of heroes dying in pursuit of deer hunting makes this find exceptionally unique.

The figures are adorned with necklaces (KantaBrana), Bhujakirti, Tolabandhi, Kadaga, earrings, and small daggers at the waist. These adornments suggest that the hunting heroes were not commoners but likely princes from the Alupa royal family.

Prof. Murugeshi expressed his gratitude to Kavitha Kulal, Babu Shetty, Nagaraj Acharya, and Unnati for their support, as well as Pradeep Basrur, Ganesh Raj Saralebettu, and Mr. Prabhu for their cooperation in the research. This discovery promises to enrich our understanding of the cultural and historical landscape of the Tulu Nadu region.