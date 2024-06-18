Kerala HC directs notices be sent to CM Vijayan, Veena in graft case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed that notices be sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan in a petition filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleging corruption.

On Tuesday, the Director General of Prosecution questioned the petition, but the court after hearing both the sides, directed notices to be sent to both CM Vijayan and Veena and posted the case for July 2.

Speaking to the media, Mathew Kuzhalnadan said, “This is a normal procedure and now the case will be heard in detail and we will wait for that.”

Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan said the Congress party was strongly behind Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s legal fight.

Incidentally Mathew Kuzhalnadan approached the High Court, after a Vigilance Court here in May rejected his plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations of corruption against the father and daughter.

He had approached the court seeking a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department into the allegations that Veena Vijayan’s IT firm Exalogic got monthly gratification from a Kochi-based mining firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), for mining sanctions.

Significantly, Mathew Kuzhalnadan came under duress when the Revenue Department measured a resort that he co-owns in Idukki District and registered a case against him over owning excess land to what had been registered.

Incidentally, various agencies, including the ED, SFIO, and Income Tax Department, have recorded the statements of many people except Veena Vijayan in the case, which the Congress leader highlighted last year based on an Income Tax Settlement Board statement which pointed out that Exalogic received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL.

A similar petition was earlier filed by a Kochi resident on the corrupt dealings of CM Vijayan but the petitioner suddenly passed away.

Following this the High Court appointed an amicus curiae and on Tuesday the court said both the petitions though similar in nature, would be heard separately and posted this case for July 3.