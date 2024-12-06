Kerala HC takes dim view of VIP darshan at Sabarimala temple for actor Dileep

Kochi: Learning that there was obstruction at the Sabarimala temple due to the special privileges given to actor Dileep when he prayed there, the Kerala High Court asked the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) to ensure that incidents of ‘VIP Darshan’ causing hindrance to pilgrims does not take place at the famed shrine during the ongoing festival season.

Dileep had his darshan at the temple on Thursday.

A Division Bench of Justice Anil K.Narendran and Justice S. Muralee Krishna stated: “We deem it appropriate to direct the TDB to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents, causing obstruction of a proper darshan by the pilgrims who are standing, which include children of tender age, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, are not repeated in front of Sopanam of Sabarimala during the festival season.”

The court ruling came after it was pointed out that there was crowding and choking of pilgrims and their darshan was obstructed, as the actor was at a vantage position during the rituals which led to confusion and chaos in the control of worshippers.

The court orally remarked that it would commence contempt proceedings against officials who grant special privileges to celebrities and other VIPs without adhering to the court’s orders on crowd management.

It also pointed out that it would decide whether to include these celebrities, who create obstacles for pilgrims, as additional respondents in the case.

TDB President P.S.Prasanth said that directions have been given to the authorities concerned to ensure the appropriate CCTV footage is handed over to the court and assured action would be taken if there has been any violation.

The two-month-long festival season at the temple opened on November 16 and to regulate the crowd, 70,000 pilgrims are allowed darshan every day and this is done through online booking.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four km uphill from Pamba in the Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 km from the state capital.

The temple, which bars the entry of women who have attained puberty, is accessible only on foot from the Pamba River.

As per practice, before setting off to the holy shrine, a pilgrim normally undertakes an intense 41-day penance where he does not wear footwear, dons a black dhoti, and sticks to strict vegetarian food.

Every pilgrim carries ‘lrumudi’ on his head, which is a prayer kit that contains coconuts which are broken just before climbing the 18 steps.

Without it, no one is allowed to step onto the holy 18 steps at the ‘Sannidhanam’.