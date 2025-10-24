Kerala: PM-SHRI signing leaves ruling Left in quandary as Cong alleges deal between CPI-M, BJP

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The political storm over Kerala’s decision to join the Centre’s PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s School for Rising India) scheme intensified on Friday, with Congress leaders openly accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of striking a “deal” with the BJP.

AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal alleged that the signing was part of a secret understanding between the CPI-M and the BJP.

“CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sacrificed Left ideology for vested interests. Even the CPI’s objections were brushed aside. This is not a policy decision but a political trade-off,” he said.

Venugopal added that the CPI-M was steadily aligning with the Sangh Parivar, and that “the BJP–CPI-M bonhomie is growing stronger by the day.”

He also accused the Chief Minister of ignoring coalition principles.

“When even a partner like the CPI was kept in the dark, what moral authority remains? The ABVP congratulating the Education Minister shows who is truly pleased with this decision,” Venugopal remarked.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan echoed similar sentiments, saying the sharp criticism by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam exposed the “massive rift” within the ruling front.

“Viswam’s statement was harsher than that of the Opposition. It clearly shows the CPI-M government’s eagerness to please the BJP and SanKerala: PM-SHRI signing leaves ruling Left in quandary as Cong alleges deal between CPI-M, BJPgh Parivar,” Satheesan said.

He questioned whether the decision was taken “in Kerala or at Nitin Gadkari’s residence or when he met PM Modi..”

CPI ministers had reportedly opposed the move in the Cabinet, but their objections were ignored. “Neither the CPI nor its ministers matter anymore. For the CPI(M), the BJP appears to have become a more important partner than the CPI,” Satheesan charged.

Questioning the government’s ideological shift, he said, “If the CPI-M has now accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) it once called an RSS product, it must say so openly. Has the CPI-M central leadership approved this change? Even senior Left leaders like M.A. Baby are being sidelined.”

Both Venugopal and Satheesan said the episode marks a turning point in Kerala politics — revealing, as they put it, a growing “political convergence” between the CPI-M and the BJP, and deep cracks within the LDF itself.

Now with CPI openly slamming big brother CPI-M, Monday is going to be crucial as the CPI has said they will be making their final decision at their high level party meeting to be held at Alappuzha.