Kerala should emulate Tripura to end corruption, embrace development politics: CM Manik Saha

Agartala/Thiruvananthapuram: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Thursday, asserted that Kerala should follow his state’s example in overcoming corruption and political misrule, urging voters to replace what he termed “divisive politics” with a development-oriented approach.

Addressing an election campaign rally for BJP candidate Prasanth Malavayal in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Saha said that the transformation witnessed in Tripura after decades of Left rule offers a roadmap for Kerala.

“Tripura, once considered a stronghold of uninterrupted Left rule, today stands as a symbol of hope, change, and victory. What the people of Kerala are facing now, we, too, experienced earlier. The time has come to overcome that phase, just as we did,” he added.

Calling it a “golden opportunity”, Chief Minister Saha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards development-driven governance, and Kerala should align with this vision.

He alleged that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have created a cycle of corruption in the state.

“For years, LDF and UDF have engaged in a kind of ‘match-fixing’, taking turns in power while people continue to suffer. Like in Tripura, the BJP here must commit to uprooting corruption and building a prosperous Kerala,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting Tripura’s political shift in 2018, Chief Minister Saha recalled that the CPI-M had ruled the state for 35 years with little Opposition presence.

“There were no BJP MLAs, MPs, or Councillors. But under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we (BJP) built a strong grassroots organisation, strengthened booth-level networks, and mobilised dedicated party workers across the state,” he said.

He noted that in the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 36 seats while its ally IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) also performed strongly, together winning 44 of the total of 60 seats.

“Even the Congress in Tripura was wiped out. People chose development over dynasty and welfare over wastage,” the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Saha said that the BJP government in Tripura has since focused on development across sectors, including infrastructure, housing, sanitation, drinking water, and connectivity in remote and tribal areas.

He also emphasised efforts towards ensuring women’s safety and inclusive growth.

Turning his attention towards the state government in Kerala, the Chief Minister criticised the state’s political leadership, alleging mismanagement of temple affairs and lack of faith among ruling CPI-M leaders.

He said that the BJP is committed to protecting cultural heritage and ensuring transparent administration of religious institutions.

“Both LDF and UDF have turned governance into a cycle of institutionalised corruption, where public office is often used for personal gain. It is time to replace this with politics of growth, accountability, and development,” CM Saha added.

He said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains committed to delivering transparent governance, clean administration, and inclusive development in Kerala.

“Every Malayali deserves equal opportunity without discrimination,” he added.

The Tripura Chief Minister also addressed another election convention at Town Junction in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate K. Renith.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking re-election from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency.

“This visit of Tripura Chief Minister marks a significant push by the BJP leadership to energise party workers and connect with voters in these key Assembly constituencies in Kerala,” a BJP leader in Agartala said.

The BJP-led NDA is contesting all 140 Assembly seats in Kerala, with polling scheduled for April 9.

The BJP itself is fielding candidates in 99 Assembly constituencies, while its allies are contesting the remaining seats.

The BJP had opened its account in Kerala in the 2016 Assembly elections by winning the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district. However, it lost the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP secured the second place in nine constituencies, indicating growing support among the people.