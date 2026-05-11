No prior intimation on Assam Council of Ministers yet: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the composition of the new Assam Council of Ministers would be finalised only on Tuesday morning, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said no prior intimation would be given to BJP leaders or alliance partners regarding who would be inducted into the new ministry.

“The names of the ministers will be informed only on Tuesday morning. No one has been officially informed yet,” Sarma said.

He added that the allocation of ministerial berths would be decided only after receiving approval from the BJP’s central leadership.

According to party sources, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has already arrived in Guwahati and is holding discussions with Sarma and senior party leaders regarding the formation of the new government.

Speculation has been rife in political circles that only a small group of ministers may take oath along with Sarma on Tuesday, while the remaining members of the Council of Ministers could be inducted after seven to ten days.

However, Sarma refrained from confirming the reports and maintained that the final decision would be communicated on Tuesday morning.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara area of Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former BJP president J.P. Nadda and several Union ministers and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the event.

Sarma is set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term after leading the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections.

The NDA secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, with the BJP alone winning 82 seats.

Alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won 10 seats each.

The Congress-led opposition alliance managed only 19 seats, while Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) secured two seats each.

The Trinamool Congress won one seat, while the Assam Jatiya Parishad failed to open its account.