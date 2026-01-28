Kerala SIR: LoP Satheesan demands withdrawal of notices to 18 lakh voters

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Wednesday demanded the immediate withdrawal of notices issued to nearly 18 lakh voters asking them to appear for hearings under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that the process was causing widespread public distress.

Addressing a press conference at the Assembly media room, Satheesan said people were being harassed in the name of “logical discrepancy” for minor variations in names and initials, most of which had originated from errors in the Election Commission’s software.

“Citizens should not be penalised for technical mistakes made by the system,” he said, insisting that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must visit homes and correct errors instead of summoning voters repeatedly.

He said notices generated through the BLO app directing voters to attend hearings should be withdrawn in full, adding that although the Election Commission had earlier indicated such a course, it was not being implemented uniformly on the ground.

The Opposition leader also raised serious concerns over the alleged misuse of Form 7, which is meant for the deletion of names from the voter list.

He demanded strict action against individuals who submit Form 7 with false information and against BLOs who accept such applications without proper verification.

“No voter should be removed from the rolls without being informed,” he said, alleging that such deletions were occurring frequently in North Kerala districts.

Satheesan cautioned that since the SIR exercise effectively amounted to a citizenship verification process, political parties had a heightened responsibility to act with restraint.

He alleged that Form 7 was being misused to target voters affiliated with rival political parties.

The LoP also flagged procedural gaps affecting expatriate voters, pointing out that the Election Commission’s website still did not provide an option for overseas-born citizens to enter their place of birth while submitting Form 6A applications.

The issue, he said, affected lakhs of expatriates and warranted immediate intervention and extension of deadlines.

Satheesan said complaints had been submitted to District Collectors in all districts and added that the Opposition would seek discussions between the Election Commission and representatives of political parties to resolve the issues urgently.