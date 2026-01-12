Kerala Student Arrested in Connection with Techie’s Death in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Bengaluru police have apprehended an 18-year-old student from Kerala in connection with the death of 35-year-old Sharmila, a tech professional residing in Kavoor, Mangaluru. The arrest comes after investigations revealed that Sharmila’s death, initially suspected to be the result of a fire, was allegedly a murder stemming from her refusal to comply with the suspect’s sexual demands.

Sharmila, who was unmarried, resided alone in a two-bedroom apartment at Sankalpa Nilaya, located in Subrahmanya Layout, Bengaluru. She was employed by a prominent technology firm in the city. On January 3rd, between 10:15 pm and 10:45 pm, a fire erupted in her apartment. Fire and emergency services personnel responded to the scene, extinguishing the blaze and discovering Sharmila’s charred remains within the residence.

It is understood that Sharmila’s roommate had been residing in her native Assam since November 14, 2025. Given that the fire originated in the roommate’s bedroom, initial suspicions pointed towards a possible short circuit. However, a friend of Sharmila’s voiced concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding her death, prompting Ramamurthy Nagar police to register a case of unnatural death and launch a thorough investigation.

The investigation led to the identification of the accused as Karnal Kurai, an 18-year-old neighbour of Sharmila and a native of Kerala. According to police reports, Kurai allegedly entered Sharmila’s apartment through a window at approximately 9 pm on the night of the incident. He purportedly demanded sexual favours from Sharmila, and upon her refusal, forcibly covered her mouth and nose, causing her to lose consciousness. Police indicate that Sharmila sustained injuries and suffered bleeding during the struggle.

Kurai allegedly proceeded to ignite Sharmila’s clothing and other items in the vacant bedroom to conceal evidence. He is also accused of stealing her mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The accused, a PUC student, was residing with his mother. Police apprehended him at his residence and have placed him in three days of custody for further questioning.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 64(2) (punishment for rape), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen an offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An official statement confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.