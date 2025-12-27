Kerala: World’s longest handwritten Bible to be unveiled in Thrissur tomorro

Kerala: World’s longest handwritten Bible to be unveiled in Thrissur tomorrow

Thrissur: The world’s longest handwritten Bible, stretching an extraordinary 100 kilometres, will be unveiled on Sunday by Cardinal Mar George Koovakkad at Thrissur in Kerala.

The ambitious project has been jointly undertaken by the KCYM Thrissur Archdiocese and the Sacred Heart of Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica Pilgrim Centre as part of the 2025 Jubilee Year celebrations.

The initiative also marks the centenary of the Thrissur Basilica, one of Kerala’s prominent pilgrimage centres.

Copied entirely by hand by 2,025 participants, the Bible symbolises collective faith and meticulous devotion.

The organisers said the manuscript was created using a special pen on a cloth-like material, chosen for its durability and ability to be rolled and preserved.

Speaking to IANS, Rev. Fr. Gio Cheradai said the written cloth can be rolled up and mounted on rollers, allowing readers to scroll through the text.

“The written cloth material can be rolled up, and anyone wishing to read it can do so by turning the roller. There are about 12 reels in which the longest handwritten Bible is rolled up. We will place this unique piece inside the Bible Tower,” he said.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at 8.30 a.m. at the courtyard of the Sacred Heart of Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica.

Along with the formal release of the manuscript, the organisers will also receive the Best of India Record, recognising the creation of the world’s longest handwritten Bible.

Rev. Fr. Thomas Kakassery, Rector of the Basilica, said the initiative was conceived as a spiritual offering during the Jubilee Year and as a tribute to the Basilica’s 100-year legacy.

Cheradai added that Cardinal Mar George Koovakkad, the guest of honour at the event, will write the final sentence, formally marking the completion of the historic manuscript.

The event is expected to draw large participation from clergy, youth organisations and devotees, marking a significant moment in the religious and cultural life of Thrissur.