Khaleda Zia’s passing ‘profound loss’ for Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) chairperson and former PM Khaleda Zia, describing her passing as a major loss to the country’s political landscape.

Extending condolences on Zia’s passing, Hasina took to Awami League’s X handle and posted, “As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh’s political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.”

She also conveyed her sympathies to Khaleda Zia’s family, including her son Tarique Rahman and to party members. “I hope that the Almighty grants them patience, strength, and comfort to endure this difficult time,” Hasina stated.

Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 80, her party confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the BNP, she died at around 6 a.m. at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for over a month.

Expressing grief, the BNP added, “We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul.”

Khaleda Zia had been admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after developing serious complications involving her heart and lungs.

Media reports said she was also battling pneumonia during her final days and remained under close medical observation for 36 days.

Her treatment was overseen by a team of specialists from Bangladesh and abroad, including doctors from the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Australia.

The widow of former President Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia, made history as the first woman Prime Minister and served three terms in office.